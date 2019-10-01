Freshman LeBron James Jr. will return to Ohio from California in December to play against his father’s alma mater.

James Jr. and Sierra Canyon School will meet St. Vincent-St. Mary in The Scholastic Play By Play Classics on Dec. 14 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Buchtel is also involved in the four-game event, according to Jeremy Treatman, who runs The Scholastic Play By Play Classics and announced this Columbus event. Times have not been announced.

Sierra Canyon is a private school located in Chatsworth, Calif. with a team that features James Jr. and senior transfers Brandon Boston Jr., Ziaire Williams and Zaire Wade (Dwyane Wade’s son). Last season, Williams played at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, Boston played at Norcross High School in Georgia and Wade played at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

St. V-M is expected to be led by junior Malaki Branham, senior Marcus Johnson and sophomore transfers Sencire Harris and Ramar Pryor. Harris played at North Canton Hoover last season, and Pryor played at Federal League rival GlenOak.

Zach Fleer of Interstate 270 Hoops said the other matchups are Buchtel vs. Pickerington Central, Thomas Worthington vs. Columbus South and Pickerington North vs. Hilliard Bradley.

Buchtel features sophomore Chris Livingston, and juniors Ronnell Perie II and Noah Peeples are entering their second year with the Griffins after formerly attending St. V-M.

