FOOTBALL

Computer ratings

(Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs)

DIVISION I

Region 1 — 1. Mentor (5-0) 14.1, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 13.15, 3. Euclid (5-0) 12.7152, 4. Stow (4-1) 12.3, 5. Brunswick (4-1) 11.5, 6. Canton McKinley (4-1) 11.15, 7. Jackson (4-1) 10.75, 8. Solon (4-1) 10.45, 9. Strongsville (4-1) 9.25, 10. Medina (3-2) 7.8, 11. Cleveland Heights (4-1) 7.25, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-3) 6.65.

Region 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (5-0) 12.55, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-1) 11.55, 3. Springboro (5-0) 10.85, 4. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.8, 5. Marysville (4-1) 9.1, 6. Springfield (4-1) 7.8, 7. Centerville (3-2) 5.95, 8. Findlay (2-3) 5.65, 9. Perrysburg (3-2) 5.35, 10. Beavercreek (2-3) 4.45, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-3) 3.9, 12. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-4) 3.2.

Region 3 — 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-0) 13.7, 2. Reynoldsburg (5-0) 12.75, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1) 12.7, 4. Westerville Central (5-0) 10.45, 5. Groveport-Madison (4-1) 9.1, 6. Pickerington North (2-3) 7.65, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-1) 7.3, 8. Hilliard Davidson (3-2) 7.1, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 7.0323, 10. New Albany (3-2) 4.95, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 4.0, 12. Upper Arlington (2-3) 3.5111.

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (5-0) 16.6, 2. Fairfield (5-0) 15.45, 3. Cin. Elder (4-1) 10.25, 4. West Chester Lakota West (3-2) 9.5, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-2) 8.65, 6. Cin. Colerain (4-1) 8.4, 7. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-2) 7.0, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.8, 9. Hamilton (3-2) 6.3, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.85, 11. Lebanon (3-2) 5.55, 12. Mason (2-3) 4.45.

DIVISION II

Region 5 — 1. Massillon (5-0) 13.0, 2. Willoughby South (4-1) 11.35, 3. Mayfield (5-0) 11.2, 4. Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 10.15, 5. Perry (4-1) 8.1, 6. Lake (4-1) 6.9, 7. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 6.5, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.25, 9. Austintown Fitch (3-2) 6.2, 10. Bedford (3-2) 5.75, 11. Ellet (3-2) 5.6, tie-12. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 5.0, tie-12. Kenmore-Garfield (3-2) 5.0.

Region 6 — 1. Avon (5-0) 12.15, 2. Olmsted Falls (5-0) 10.85, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-0) 10.2, 4. Maple Hts. (4-1) 9.3, 5. Amherst Steele (4-1) 9.15, 6. Brecksville (3-2) 8.5, 7. Barberton (4-1) 8.45, 8. Avon Lake (4-1) 7.3, 9. Wadsworth (3-2) 5.85, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2) 5.6, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-3) 5.35, 12. North Royalton (3-2) 4.75.

Region 7 — 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 14.5, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 11.7576, 3. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-1) 10.35, 4. Westerville South (4-1) 9.4, 5. Troy (4-1) 8.9, 6. Oregon Clay (4-1) 8.1, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-2) 6.8, 8. Mount Vernon (4-1) 6.3, 9. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 5.65, 10. Piqua (3-2) 5.6, 11. Lima Senior (2-3) 5.45, 12. Tol. St. John's (2-3) 5.25.

Region 8 — 1. Canal Winchester (5-0) 12.85, 2. Cin. Turpin (5-0) 12.65, 3. Cin. La Salle (5-0) 12.4402, 4. Harrison (4-1) 10.9, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 10.45, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 9.8, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 9.45, 8. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 8.5, 9. Oxford Talawanda (4-1) 8.15, tie-10. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 8.1, tie-10. Xenia (4-1) 8.1, 12. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 8.0.

DIVISION III

Region 9 — 1. New Philadelphia (5-0) 12.2, 2. Streetsboro (5-0) 11.75, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0) 10.55, 4. Aurora (5-0) 10.45, 5. Steubenville (4-1) 9.8612, 6. Niles McKinley (4-1) 8.8, 7. Ravenna (4-1) 8.7, 8. Dover (4-1) 8.6898, 9. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2) 7.75, 10. Coventry (4-1) 7.55, 11. Geneva (4-1) 7.1, 12. Chardon (3-2) 6.75

Region 10 — 1. Mansfield Senior (5-0) 11.7, 2. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 10.1, 3. Bay Village Bay (4-1) 9.8, 4. Norwalk (4-1) 9.55, 5. Sandusky (4-1) 7.45, 6. Revere (3-2) 7.35, 7. Tiffin Columbian (5-0) 7.05, tie-8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-1) 6.7, tie-8. Caledonia River Valley (4-1) 6.7, 10. Rocky River (3-2) 4.5, tie-11. Ashland (1-4) 3.55, tie-11. Norton (2-3) 3.55.

Region 11 — 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 10.4, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.8, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 9.702, 4. Jackson (5-0) 9.7, tie-5. Zanesville (4-1) 7.9, tie-5. Cols. South (5-0) 7.9, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 7.7343, 8. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 7.55, 9. London (4-0) 7.1389, 10. Bellbrook (3-2) 6.7, 11. Bellefontaine (4-1) 6.4, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (3-2) 6.2.

Region 12 — 1. Wapakoneta (4-1) 10.55, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 10.1, 3. Franklin (4-1) 8.0, tie-4. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 7.1, tie-4. Hamilton Ross (4-1) 7.1, tie-4. Cin. Hughes (4-1) 7.1, 7. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 6.5898, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.4, 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 6.25, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-3) 5.8, 11. Greenville (3-2) 5.5, 12. Lima Shawnee (3-2) 5.35.

DIVISION IV

Region 13 — 1. Perry (5-0) 11.05, 2. CVCA (4-1) 9.2, 3. Hubbard (4-1) 8.85, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 8.5, 5. Poland Seminary (3-2) 8.3, 6. Salem (5-0) 8.1, 7. Girard (4-1) 5.35, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 5.25, 9. Chagrin Falls (3-2) 4.95, 10. Struthers (3-2) 3.9, 11. Lisbon Beaver (3-2) 3.8, 12. Fairless (2-3) 3.6.

Region 14 — 1. Galion (5-0) 9.95, 2. Northwest (4-1) 8.4, 3. LaGrange Keystone (4-1) 8.15, 4. Wauseon (4-1) 8.1, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1) 7.35, 6. Bellevue (4-1) 7.15, 7. Shelby (4-1) 6.7, 8. Huron (4-1) 6.65, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2) 6.15, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.1, 11. Clyde (4-1) 6.0, 12. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.35.

Region 15 — 1. Indian Valley (5-0) 11.25, 2. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 10.55, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 9.3876, 4. Waverly (4-1) 8.5, 5. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.95, 6. New Concord John Glenn (3-2) 6.35, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 5.45, 8. Heath (4-1) 5.3, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 5.15, 10. New Lexington (4-1) 4.65, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 4.55, 12. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 4.1

Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.7, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (5-0) 9.45, 4. Kenton (4-1) 8.9, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 8.75, 6. Waynesville (4-1) 8.05, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 7.65, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 7.35, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-1) 7.3, 10. Bethel-Tate (3-2) 6.85, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 6.15, 12. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5.2.

DIVISION V

Region 17 — 1. Kirtland (5-0) 11.8697, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 9.2, 3. Rootstown (5-0) 9.0, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 8.85, 5. Bellaire (4-1) 7.15, 6. Crestwood (4-1) 6.0, tie-7. Canfield South Range (3-2) 5.75, tie-7. Warren Champion (4-1) 5.75, tie-9. Tuslaw (3-2) 5.55, tie-9. Burton Berkshire (4-1) 5.55, 11. Sandy Valley (4-1) 5.5, 12. Barnesville (3-2) 4.9727.

Region 18 — 1. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 11.4, 2. Orrville (5-0) 10.5, 3. Oak Harbor (5-0) 9.85, 4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-1) 7.55, 5. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 6.45, 6. Northwood (5-0) 6.1212, 7. Beachwood (4-1) 6.05, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 5.75, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 4.4, 10. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 4.35, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2) 4.2, 12. Richwood North Union (2-3) 4.0747.

Region 19 — 1. Minford (5-0) 9.65, 2. Ironton (4-1) 8.95, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.85, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1) 7.0, 5. Wellston (4-1) 6.6, 6. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.55, 7. Wheelersburg (2-3) 6.05, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.6, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 5.1, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-3) 4.65, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3) 4.4758, tie-12. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-2) 3.75, tie-12. Williamsport Westfall (3-2) 3.75.

Region 20 — 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.9, 2. West Jefferson (5-0) 8.35, 3. Cin. Taft (4-1) 8.25, 4. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 7.65, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-0) 7.546, 6. Cin. Madeira (4-1) 6.85, tie-7. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 6.5, tie-7. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 6.5, tie-9. London Madison Plains (3-2) 5.15, tie-9. Springfield Greenon (3-2) 5.15, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5.1, 12. Brookville (4-1) 5.0.

DIVISION VI

Region 21 — 1. New Middletown Springfield (5-0) 9.5, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.15, 3. Glouster Trimble (5-0) 8.8, 4. Salineville Southern (5-0) 7.5, 5. Brookfield (4-1) 6.2, 6. Mogadore (4-1) 6.05, 7. Dalton (4-1) 5.6, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 5.35, 9. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.3, 10. Belpre (3-2) 5.1, 11. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 4.65, 12. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.9.

Region 22 — 1. Galion Northmor (5-0) 8.6, 2. Attica Seneca East (5-0) 8.4, 3. Hillsdale (5-0) 7.2, 4. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 7.05, 5. Howard East Knox (5-0) 6.95, 6. Black River (3-2) 5.3, 7. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-2) 4.5, 8. Wellington (3-2) 3.85, 9. Ashland Crestview (3-2) 3.1, tie-10. Centerburg (3-2) 3.0, tie-10. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 3.0, 12. Bucyrus (2-3) 2.35.

Region 23 — 1. Coldwater (5-0) 10.9, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 9.8, 3. Archbold (5-0) 9.75, 4. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 8.3, 5. Anna (4-1) 8.2, 6. Minster (4-1) 6.9, 7. Gibsonburg (5-0) 6.65, 8. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.5, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-1) 5.65, 10. Spencerville (3-2) 5.15, 11. Metamora Evergreen (4-1) 4.1, tie-12. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.9, tie-12. Hicksville (3-2) 3.9.

Region 24 — 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-0) 8.3, 2. Frankfort Adena (4-1) 7.6, 3. Grandview Hts. (4-1) 7.55, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 7.45, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-1) 7.4, 6. Arcanum (5-0) 7.1, 7. Cin. Deer Park (4-1) 6.1, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-0) 6.0707, 9. Lucasville Valley (4-1) 5.85, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 4.5, 11. New Paris National Trail (4-1) 4.2616, 12. Covington (3-2) 4.05.

DIVISION VII

Region 25 — 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 6.8889, 2. Wellsville (4-1) 6.15, 3. Toronto (4-1) 5.95, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2) 5.7, 5. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-2) 5.1, 6. Lucas (4-1) 4.9, 7. Malvern (3-2) 4.7758, 8. Independence (3-2) 4.55, 9. Lowellville (4-1) 4.5, 10. Greenwich South Central (4-1) 4.0, 11. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-3) 3.6449, 12. McDonald (2-3) 3.6.

Region 26 — 1. McComb (5-0) 7.3, tie-2. Leipsic (5-0) 7.05, tie-2. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0) 7.05, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 6.05, 5. Arlington (3-2) 4.85, 6. Edgerton (4-1) 4.75, 7. Convoy Crestview (3-2) 4.65, 8. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-2) 3.35, tie-9. Edon (2-3) 3.1, tie-9. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3) 3.1, tie-11. Arcadia (2-3) 2.8, tie-11. Plymouth (3-2) 2.8, tie-11. North Baltimore (3-2) 2.8.

Region 27 — 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 7.65, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-1) 6.2778, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-0) 6.0758, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (5-0) 5.5687, 5. Newark Cath. (3-2) 5.1, 6. Waterford (4-1) 5.0222, 7. Racine Southern (4-1) 4.7, 8. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.6222, 9. Shadyside (3-2) 4.5939, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-1) 4.2646, 11. Reedsville Eastern (3-2) 3.3, 12. Franklin Furnace Green (3-2) 2.8571.

Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-1) 7.6, 2. Hamilton New Miami (4-0) 6.6111, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.95, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 5.6212, 5. New Bremen (4-1) 5.6, 6. Fort Loramie (4-1) 5.35, 7. Ansonia (3-2) 3.9, 8. Lockland (2-3) 3.5202, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.5, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-2) 3.35, 11. Cin. Hillcrest (3-2) 2.9592, tie-12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.55, tie-12. DeGraff Riverside (2-3) 2.55.