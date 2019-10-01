BOYS GOLF

Barberton Division I Sectional

Archbishop Hoban tallied a 292 to run away with the Barberton Brookside Country Club sectional team title to move on to district play next week. Just a stroke separated Medina (312) and Highland (313) and Brunswick tallied a 328 to round out the four district qualifying teams.

Cooper Hrabak of Highland shot a 3-under par 69 to top the individual leaderboard. Jay Thammachack of Coventry tied Hoban's Aaron Apticar and Nolan Haynes for second, each carding a 71. Thammachack, Luke Schreck of Cloverleaf, Barberton's Jaydan Morgan and Mason Frazier of Wooster all advanced as individuals.

GIRLS GOLF

Hartville Division II District

St. Vincent-St. Mary senior captain Julia Hofacker tied for third as an individual at the Sable Creek Golf Course-hosted girls Division II District Tournament. She tied with three others with an 84 to become the first Irish girls golfer to qualify for the state tournament Oct. 11 and 12. Hofacker shot 45-39 to tally her 84 and tie with players that qualified from Marlington and Youngstown Mooney which finished first and second, respectively, in the team results. Laurel School advances by finishing third.

Canton Central Catholic's Casilda Allendesalazar was the district tournament medalist with a 1-over par 73.

Alliance Division I Sectional

At Alliance's Tannenhauf Golf Club, Lake, Jackson, GlenOak and Green finished atop the team leaderboard to move on to the district tournament next week. Maxwell Moldovan of Green beat out Brandon Jatich of GlenOak by a stroke to claim medalist honors with a 1-under 71.

Avon Lake Division I Sectional

Atop the individual leaderboard with a 73, Michael Lee led Strongsville to fourth place, and a district qualifying spot at the Sweetbriar Golf Club sectional.

VOLLEYBALL

Coventry 25-25-25, Woodridge 9-13-20

With its 3-0 win over the Bulldogs, Coventry improved to 18-1 overall and 11-0 in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division, assuring the Comets at least a share of the league title. Leah Ungashick was Coventry's leading setter with 29 assists and leading server with 17 points, including an ace.

GIRLS SOCCER

North 3, Our Lady of the Elms 1

The Vikings won for the second consecutive day, downing the Panthers on Tuesday. Subba Surkchhyha, Pradhan Rika and Kibubuta Jacqueline each scored for North. Surkchhyha and Rika each had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Firestone 3, North 1

Firestone outshot the Vikings 12-4 and had three different players find the back of the net to post a City Series win. Konnor Schwerdtfeger put Firestone ahead 1-0 with the only goal of the first half. He added an assist in the second half.