GOLF

Sunden wins Firestone Invitational

Junior Fabian Sunden became the first Akron golfer to win the Firestone Invitational Individual Championship, firing an 8-under par 208 tournament total to lead the Zips to a fourth-place finish.

UA totaled 860 strokes in the three rounds to finish at 4-under par. The Zips were one of four of the 15 teams to finish under par. South Carolina-Aiken won at 7 under. Santa Clara and Bowling Green were 6 under on the Firestone Country Club's North Course. Drexel finished fifth, seven strokes behind UA.

Sunden followed a career-best 6-under par second round with a 2-under 70 in the final round to capture individual medalist honors. For the tournament, Sunden posted a career-high 13 birdies in 54 holes.

Mitchell McFarland and Beau Bayerl followed Sunden in scoring for the Zips with 1-under 215 totals to tie for 10th overall.