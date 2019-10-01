The Summit County Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2019 on Tuesday, and a common theme among the speeches was the importance of relationships and kindness.

The inductees thanked their family and friends, including Brock Kreitzburg, who talked about investing in people.

Kreitzburg joined Brian Bidlingmyer, Dirk Hayhurst, James Meyer, Gary Pinkel, Patrick Ritchie, Talita Scott-Braddix and Ed Vuillemin as inductees recognized at the group’s 63rd banquet at Tangier restaurant in Akron.

Kreitzburg graduated from Walsh Jesuit in 1994 and the University of Toledo in 1998. He was an All-MAC selection in football as a wide receiver and in track as a decathlete, and was on the USA bobsled team for eight years.

“There have been millions of people who have played sports in Summit County, and I am honored to be in this group,” said Kreitzburg, who competed in the 1996 Olympics in Torino and won 13 World Cup medals (six gold and seven silver).

Scott-Braddix advised taking “advantage of all your opportunities, no matter how big or small they may be.”

Scott-Braddix graduated from Buchtel in 1990 and Bowling Green State University in 1994. A two-time All-MAC first-team selection and an Academic All-American, she helped the Falcons to an 89-29 record. She helped BGSU win two MAC regular season and conference tournament titles, and scored 1,432 points, which is sixth in school history.

Bidlingmyer, a graduate of Barberton (1991) and Siena College (1995), played in 118 consecutive basketball games at Siena. He led Siena to the NIT final four in 1994, finishing third with 25 wins. He is in the top 25 all-time in school history in assists, steals and rebounding, and still holds the MAAC record for steals in a game (10). Bidlingmyer was also an assistant college coach for 17 years, helping lead three teams to the NCAA Tournament and two to the NIT.

“Coaching is all about the relationship with the coaches that you work with, and the players, and how you get to impact their lives,” Bidlingmyer said.

Hayhurst, a Hudson resident and graduate of Kent State in 2003, was a pitcher with the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays in 2008 and 2009.

“It is incredible to get inducted with such an incredible class,” said Hayhurst, a 1999 Canton South graduate. “… These awards are a time of reflection for everyone who receives them.”

Ritchie, a retired Walsh Jesuit coach who won two state titles, graduated from Tallmadge in 1972 and the University of Akron in 1976. He had three consecutive national championship appearances as a runner and was captain of the cross country team in 1975. Ritchie had one national championship appearance in track and was captain in 1976.

“Teaching and coaching at the scholastic level is a noble profession,” Ritchie said. “I am overwhelmed to be receiving this award.”

Pinkel, Meyer and Vuillemin learned to love football in Akron.

Pinkel graduated from Kenmore in 1970 and Kent State in 1975. In 1972 and 1973, he was an All-MAC selection and honorable mention All-American.

Pinkel won 73 games at Toledo and 118 games at Missouri during a 39-year coaching career that concluded in 2015.

“This is awesome,” Pinkel said. “… I have been blessed my whole life to be surrounded by good people.”

Meyer graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary in 1973 and the University of Akron in 1978. UA went to the Pioneer Bowl in 1976 when Meyer was a football captain and an honorable mention All-American at middle guard. He has 42 years of coaching experience, with a resume that includes being an assistant at UA, Ashland, Wayne State and Baldwin Wallace, and head coach at Kenyon and St. V-M.

“Summit County has had a tremendous influence on my life,” Meyer said. “I met my wife here, I went to school here and I played my sports here.”

Ed Vuillemin, a 1965 graduate of St. V and a 1969 graduate of Notre Dame, was posthumously honored after dying in 2017 at age 69.

Vuillemin won the Hering Award as ND’s outstanding running back as a freshman. As a sophomore, Vuillemin played linebacker and defensive end on the 1966 national championship team.

“I want to thank the hall for honoring my brother,” Larry Vuillemin said after reflecting on a picture from 50 years ago in which Ed smiled while holding an ND diploma.

Ultra marathon runner Connie Gardner, a Hoban coach, received the Phil Dietrich Senior Athlete Award. Gardner is an 11-time USA Track and Field National Champion, and Master of Ceremonies Jeff Kurtz dubbed her “the female Forrest Gump.”

Robyn Cutler, the executive director of Girls on the Run in Northeast Ohio, received the Andy Palich Memorial Service Award and Lester Carney was the recipient of the Ed Kalail Volunteer Service Award. Carney won a silver medal in the 200-meters at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.