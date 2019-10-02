Firestone clinched its third consecutive City Series championship in boys soccer on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over North at the Copley Road Soccer Complex.

Christopher Pongracz, Isaac Koehler and Konnor Schwerdtfeger each scored a goal to lift Firestone (11-2-2, 3-0-0) past North (5-4-2, 1-1-0). Schwerdtfeger returned from an injury that sidelined him for four complete matches and from parts of two others.

Schwerdtfeger has 10 goals and seven assists and Pongracz has eight goals and three assists for the Falcons, who will end the regular season at home against Woodridge on Oct. 10.

“We have had to change our way of playing a little bit, especially during the time our top scorer was out,” Firestone coach Michael Householder said. “Everybody is giving their full effort. Every kid has been asked to do things outside of their regular scope of soccer, playing positions that they were originally not intended to play.

“... I am very impressed with their ability to go from one position to another.”

Firestone has wins over Wadsworth, Louisville, Revere, GlenOak, Perry, Ellet, North Canton Hoover, Highland, Kenmore-Garfield, Brunswick and North. The Falcons lost to Cuyahoga Falls and Wooster, and tied Lake and Stow.

Firestone’s goalkeepers are Hank Curlee and Jack Kirven, and the Falcons' top defenders are Charles Johnson, Charley Bailey, Nick Reichlin and Jared Oderkirk.

Koehler, Caleb Withington and Jackson Smucker generally play in the midfield.

Pongracz, Schwerdtfeger, Andrew Hubbard, Stephen Johnston, Enzi Lewis-Baranyai, Carson Vanek, Ethan Koehler and Ryan Oderkirk have all logged minutes at multiple positions.

Title for Copley

Copley (9-4, 6-0) finished the Suburban League American Conference portion of its schedule on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over visiting Highland.

Josh Davis, Ben Brucken and Ryan Stransky each scored two goals and Jarrad Kerekes scored one goal against the Hornets.

“We are 9-1 in our last 10 games, with big wins against state-ranked opponents Brunswick, Revere, North Royalton, and vote-receiving Aurora,” Copley coach David Antal said. “We also had a big road win at Dublin Coffman.”

The Indians' usual starting 11 is goalkeeper Gavin Hill; defenders Stransky, Q Mimoto, Grant Link and Nate Sabin; midfielders Brucken, Sam Harter and Colin Link; and forwards Kerekes, Davis and Gavin Smargiasso.

Surging Indians

Jillian Neal scored two goals off passes from Amanda Pittman to lead Copley’s girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over visiting Norwayne on Saturday.

Copley (10-3-0, 4-0 SLAC) has won six in a row under coach Wally Senk.

Neal and Pittman are regular starters along with goalkeeper Bridget Milligan; defenders Emily Dente, Carmen Rowe, Ashley Kerekes and Gabby Niemczura; and midfielders Allie Arnold, Libby Blanchard, Emma Stransky, Maddie Lisi and Hannah Parker.

Football tidbits

• Norton (2-3) is at Streetsboro (5-0) on Friday after Tyler Scott ran for 302 yards and five touchdown on 24 carries in a 32-21 win over visiting Woodridge last week.

• Springfield (1-4) won 21-18 last week at Coventry (4-1) with Logan Woods running for a touchdown and throwing two touchdown passes (one each to Spencer Shannon and Billy Lunsford). Brysyn Fraseur and Tommy Thurston each had an interception for the Spartans, who will host Field (1-4) on Friday.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.