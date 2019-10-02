GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 3, Green 0

The Polar Bears jumped out to an early lead en route to their 24th Federal League title in 26 years.

Isabella Arnold scored the first of her two goals just nine minutes into the game to put Jackson (10-2-1) in control.

Peyton Niemi found the back of the net just before halftime, and Arnold scored again just four minutes into the second half to put the game away.

Senior goalkeeper Haley Durr saved three shots to preserve the shutout of the No. 12-ranked team in the state.

Highland 1, Copley 1

The Hornets took the lead in the first two minutes, but the Indians held them off the rest of the way in a Suburban League draw.

Elizabeth Oberhaus beat the keeper with 38:15 remaining in the first half to give Highland (4-7-1, 2-1-1) the early advantage.

After 65 more minutes of scoreless play, Emma Stransky converted a penalty kick to earn Copley (10-3-1, 4-0-1) the tie.