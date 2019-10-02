RYAN CHAMPA

Woodridge, cross country



Champa, a junior, placed first individually to lead host Woodridge to a first-place team finish in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational at Kendall Hills. He finished first out of 165 boys by completing the 3.1-mile course in a time of 17:23.9, and the Bulldogs topped a 19-team field with 26 points, well ahead of runner-up Brecksville (82 points).

ALYSSA DEEDS

Twinsburg, cross country



Deeds, a senior, finished first individually out of 134 girls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational at Kendall Hills. She completed the 3.1-mile course in 21:07.2, and Twinsburg was fourth in the 15-team event behind Vinton County (109), host Woodridge (91) and champion Fort Loramie (64 points).

LAMEIR GARRETT

Canton McKinley, football



Garrett, a senior, ran for 238 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries to help power McKinley to a 50-31 win over host North Canton Hoover in Week 5. He has run for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns on 116 carries this season for the Bulldogs, who have wins over Warren Harding, Buchtel, Green and Hoover and a loss to Euclid.

SYDNEY TUCKER

Ellet, soccer



Tucker, a freshman, scored four goals in an 11-5 win over Waterloo and two goals in a 4-1 win over Ravenna last week to raise her season total to 28. She also contributed two assists on Monday when Ellet (10-3-0) earned a 2-1 victory over Alliance.

ALISON ZUPANCIC

Firestone, volleyball



Zupancic, a junior setter, totaled 46 assists, four blocks, seven service aces, 13 kills and nine digs in wins over Ellet and North last week to help Firestone improve to 11-7 overall and 9-0 in the City Series.

