Earth is being moved in anticipation of playing ball once again at the University of Akron's Lee R. Jackson Field.

The school, which terminated its baseball program in the summer of 2015 as part of $40 million in budget cuts, announced in 2017 the program would be resurrected to begin play in the spring of 2020, and former Cincinnati Reds player Chris Sabo was hired in October 2018 to lead the team.

The effort then received a huge boost last winter when William and Mary Skeeles donated $1 million specifically for the renovation of Jackson Field.

The current phase of the project is anticipated to cost $1.4 million, according to a UA spokeswoman. The university said it has firm commitments totaling $1.15 million, most of it from the Skeeles family donation.

“We need to raise a bit more, not a lot," UA director of athletics Larry Williams said during a recent interview. "We’re in less than 10 percent left. We keep on finding things we’d like to add on, so we’re having great success in adding those on.”

One such addition is a bullpen in which pitchers can warm up, and the hope is that a new scoreboard, stadium seating and new dugouts can be added down the line.

“There are a lot of donors who have stepped up and done that,” Williams said. “ We’re putting pieces on it now, and we’ll continue to put pieces on it for years and years to come.”

The athletics department and the department of development are working to raise an additional $700,000 to complete that work, according to a UA spokeswoman.

With work on the current phase expected to be completed by the end of the month, the Zips baseball team has begun its preparation elsewhere.

“We want to get it done, obviously before the winter is over,” Williams said. “We’d like to get a couple of practices on it if the weather stays great, but right now we’re practicing at Stow [High School].”

