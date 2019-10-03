BEREA — David Njoku has a big orange cast on his right arm.

But his situation is much better than it could have been.

The starting tight end suffered a broken right wrist and a concussion Sept. 16 in the first quarter of a 23-3 win over the New York Jets when he jumped for a pass from Baker Mayfield and was upended by cornerback Nate Hairston.

Njoku braced himself with his right hand a split-second before he landed on his head. He's grateful he didn't suffer a life-threatening neck injury.

"It was a cheap shot. You know?" Njoku said Thursday, speaking for the first time since the injury. "But it is what it is. It's football. It comes with it.

"I thank God that I'm alive. It could've been a lot worse. So, yeah, I'm just happy to be here and just working."

Njoku landed on injured reserve Sept. 20. He must miss at least eight games before he would become eligible to be designated for return from IR, meaning the first time he could play again would be Nov. 24 against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Njoku explained he has been cleared from concussion protocol and elected not to have wrist surgery. He said he expects to come back this season and believes he'll have a shot to return as soon as those eight games have elapsed.

"I'm definitely coming back once I get cleared and I'm ready to go," he said. "But it's definitely good to stay away from needles and all that stuff, so I think I chose the right decision."

