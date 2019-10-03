The high school football season is entering Week 6 with several interesting league games.

In the Suburban League National Conference, some of the top matchups on Friday night feature Stow (4-1, 1-1) at Wadsworth (3-2, 1-1), Nordonia (2-3, 1-1) at Hudson (2-3, 1-1) and Cuyahoga Falls (2-3, 0-2) at Brecksville (3-2, 2-0).

Stow won 51-14 over visiting North Royalton (3-2, 1-1) last week with quarterback Owen Bainbridge throwing five touchdown passes in the first half and Tom Phillips winning his 100th game as an Ohio high school football coach.

Jack Costa caught three of the touchdown passes, and Dalen Stovall and Jordan Ansley each caught one. Seth Shinsky and Ryan Orosz both ran for a touchdown. Ansley had an interception on North Royalton’s first offensive play, and Shinsky blocked a punt.

The Suburban League American Conference slate of games includes Barberton (4-1, 2-0) at Copley (1-4, 0-1) and Kent Roosevelt (3-2, 2-0) at Aurora (5-0, 1-0).

Barberton beat visiting Revere 48-7 last week and is led by Chase Haywood, Kaeleb Vega, Tim Starcher and Charles Hornacek.

Aurora is undefeated after topping host Tallmadge 55-6 last week. The Greenmen are led by Tony Gramm, Evan McVay, Johnny Papesh and Alex Moore.

CVCA vs. Northwest

CVCA (4-1, 2-0) is hosting Northwest (4-1, 1-1) on Friday in a Principals' Athletic Conference game after defeating Triway 37-20 and Fairless 31-7 the past two weeks.

Michael Bevington rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Noah Atwood against Triway. Shane Douglas (rushing), Austen Williams (kickoff return) and Andre Price Jr. (interception return) also scored a touchdown against the Titans.

Atwood returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Fairless, and Douglas ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

Northwest's Jordan Mick ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-43 loss at home last week to Orrville.

PTC at a glance

• Streetsboro (5-0, 2-0 PTC Metro) is set to host Norton (2-3, 1-1). The Rockets won 21-20 last week in overtime over host Ravenna (4-1, 1-1) with three rushing touchdowns (two by Maysun Klimak, one by Krys Riley-Richardson).

• Rootstown (5-0) will host Mogadore (4-1) in a PTC County opener. The Rovers beat host St. Thomas Aquinas 35-28 last week with Trey Burch running for two touchdowns. Charles Harris and Gavin Schlaubach added rushing touchdowns for Rootstown, and Donovan Birkett scored via a fumble recovery.

More football

• Twinsburg (2-3) is hosting North Royalton (3-2) on Friday following a 21-20 win at Cuyahoga Falls last week. Jamir James ran for two touchdowns against Falls, Aiden Corrigan threw a touchdown pass to Dominick Glenn and Alex Branch blocked an extra point.

• Marquell Cook (eight touchdowns) and Martavien Johnson (five touchdowns) will lead Buchtel (3-2) into a Saturday game at Lakewood St. Edward (4-1).

Volleyball winner

Host Copley (12-7, 5-4 SLAC) defeated rival Revere in five sets on Tuesday.

Copley has won five games in a row.

Copley’s leaders against Revere were Riley Hohman (15 kills), Audrey Keathley (40 assists), Caitlin Farkas (29 digs), Moriah Wheeler (five blocks) and Kayla Kemer (17 service points).

Other players in Copley's rotation are Rachel Peters, Macy Emich, Alice Tun, Alyssa Mindzora and Shelby Emich.

