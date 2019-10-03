VOLLEYBALL

Coventry 25-25-25, Field 16-11-19

With a three-set sweep, Coventry won the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division title Thursday night. Leah Ungashick set 29 assists for the Comets (19-1, 12-0).

Orrville 25-25-25, Fairless 7-20-12

Chloe Preston had eight kills and Sierra Hamsher and Katie Troyer added six kills each as the Red Riders won a Principals Athletic Conference match at Fairless.

Jackson 25-25-25, Canton McKinley 8-12-7

The Polar Bears improved to 12-8 overall and 7-3 in the Federal League behind Aly Stanislawski's 29 assists and six blocks.

Crestwood 25-25-25, Lake Center Christian 13-5-16

Kelly Hoffman led the Red Devils (18-2, 10-0) to a Portage Trail Conference County Division victory with 11 points and 26 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Chippewa 5, Rittman 0

The Chipps, behind leading scorer Ethan Letz's two goals, claimed the Wayne County Athletic League title with a shutout at Rittman. Letz also had two assists and Garret Hillyer scored twice for Chippewa (12-1-1, 8-0-1), which won its first WCAL crown since 2015. Eric Karl also scored for Chippewa.

Wooster 3, Copley 3

The Indians needed two second-half goals to earn a tie with the Generals.

Springfield 3, Canton McKinley 2

Tyler Hoxworth, Qasim Elshayeb and Carson Welch each scored as the Spartans (1-10-1) earned their first win of the season.

BOYS GOLF

Alliance Division III District

Mogadore finished fourth, one spot out of the top three teams that advanced to the state tournament, and senior Ben Lansinger just missed qualifying as an individual. Canton Central Catholic claimed the team title behind Charlie Belden's 74. Lansinger shot an 82 and tied with three other players for 10th place, all battling out for the third and final state spot. On the second playoff hole, Wellington's Will Palmison's par knocked Lansinger and the two others out of the playoff.

TENNIS

Solon Division I Sectional

Hudson qualified Laura Nijhuis and Sunny Fan for the Akron District Tournament next week. Nijhuis finished in second place in the singles competition at Solon Community Park. Fan beat Kate Li of Warren Howland 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2 in the third-place match.