Emotions run high for athletes when their school hosts a Senior Night.

Firestone volleyball players Si’Ayera Boone, Josey Capper, Maliyah Ramsey, Maria White and Nicaela Kehner experienced that high level of excitement and thrills on Thursday night in a Senior Night matchup against Buchtel.

Buchtel came out and won the first set 25-20, but Firestone rallied behind its seniors to win the next three sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-17 to earn the City Series regular-season title.

“We pulled together and worked hard,” said Capper, who had 12 service points, three service aces, five kills and five digs.

“I know Senior Night stressed us out a little bit at the beginning, but we focused up and we got the win.”

Boone had 17 kills and five blocks on what was also a “Volley For The Cure” evening during which each team wore pink and white T-shirts, and helped raise money for cancer research.

“I was very nervous,” Boone said. “It took me a minute to get adjusted, but I feel like all of us came together and my teammates uplifted me, too, so I am thankful for them.”

Firestone junior setter Alison Zupancic contributed 19 assists, seven kills and seven digs.

“It is quite sad with this being Senior Night because I have played with these girls for three years, and I will get to play my fourth year without them,” Zupancic said. “Being undefeated in the City is really important because I got to help them achieve a goal.”

Firestone (12-7, 10-0) and Buchtel (15-5, 8-2) are set to meet in the City Series postseason final at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Ellet. Firestone beat Buchtel in the final last year.

Sophomore Leah Cheatham paced Buchtel’s attack Thursday with 13 kills and TyRae’ah Varner had nine kills. Tia Williams contributed 21 assists, 21 service points and three aces, and LaMya Oliver had 11 digs.

“My players are showing growth at the right point in the season,” Buchtel coach LaCresia Beecher said. “I don’t feel how I felt last time we lost a couple of weeks ago. I feel like my girls are competitive and we are doing really good things on offense and defense.”

Ramsey had nine service points, eight digs and two aces, White spiked down six kills and Falcons sophomore Stella Hudson had four aces to conclude the fourth set.

Firestone freshmen Emani Myers and Mariska Capper were also very active. Myers had eight kills, six service points and two blocks.

“Senior Night is always an emotional time, so I expect them to probably not have full chemistry in the first set,” Firestone coach Stacey McMillan-Myers said. “I really wasn’t worried or concerned about that. I knew we would come back together once we were able to regain our focus. ... I am so proud of my players. I love how they came together and encouraged each other.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.