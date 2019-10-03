Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has missed his sixth consecutive practice.

Ramsey sat out practice Thursday because of an apparent back injury that caused him to miss last week's victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year NFL career.

Ramsey refused to comment when approached in the locker room after practice.

Team owner Shad Khan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has no plans to part ways with Ramsey, who requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin outside the visiting locker room in Houston.

Khan said "the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

Patriots sign kicker

The Patriots signed veteran kicker Mike Nugent to fill the spot created after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve.

Nugent's signing was announced Thursday. The 37-year-old was drafted by the Jets in 2005, spending four seasons in New York. He's also played for Arizona, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas and Oakland.

He has appeared in 164 regular-season games, converting 81 percent of his field-goal attempts (253 of 311) and 363 of 377 extra points. He appeared in three games with the Raiders last season, connecting on all six of his field-goal attempts, while going 4-of-5 on extra points.



Eagles center new father

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is tackling a new role: fatherhood.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their new daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, this week.

Kelce and the team posted a photo of mother and baby Thursday.

The baby is holding up two fingers, and Kelce quipped in a social media caption that she "chunked up the deuces on her way out."

Fans were quick to congratulate the family, ask if she can play cornerback and modify the picture to add a tiny Mummer's hat on the baby's head.

49ers make moves

The San Francisco 49ers placed rookie receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve. The team also brought back receiver Jordan Matthews and cornerback Dontae Johnson on Thursday to replace them on the roster.

Hurd has been dealing with a back injury since training camp and was initially expected back this week. But he hasn't recovered as quickly as hoped and now will be shut down for at least eight more weeks.

Verrett struggled in his only game this season two weeks ago against Pittsburgh. He also injured his knee during that game.



