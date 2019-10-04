Adkins ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears to a 38-6 win over GlenOak.

PLAIN TWP. As Jackson running back Ethan Adkins left Bob Commings Field after an impressive performance, it was hard for him to completely enjoy the victory. He wasn't thinking about the 242 yards and three touchdowns he had just recorded on 26 carries to lead the Polar Bears to an emphatic 38-6 victory over GlenOak.

He was reflecting on the challenge of facing former friends. Adkins grew up in the Plain Township area and played with several current Golden Eagle players growing up.

"It was tough," Adkins said. "I know pretty much everybody on the team and I still have a lot of friends on the team. It was kind of a bittersweet experience for me. It's a game that I'm glad is over. That was difficult."

Adkins certainly didn't seem to take it easy on his former teammates at GlenOak. He had six runs of 10 yards or more and two that went for longer than 50 yards.

"It was tough," Adkins said. "I knew in this game it was going to come down to my mentality. I needed to be strong and come out ready to play."

Adkins showcased a unique blend of power and speed en route to racking up yards. Speed he many not have had in the past, and that he only acquired through playing another sport.

"I think you have to give a lot of credit to Bobby Lyle and the Jackson lacrosse program," Jackson head coach Tim Budd said. "I think it really improved his mobility and quickness. You can really see the improvements in the way he uses his hips now. That's why I love having multi-sport athletes on the team."

It's an improvement Adkins feels every Friday during football season.

"Lacrosse has made a big difference for me," Adkins said. "I feel like I'm a lot faster and a lot lighter on my feet now."

It also helps to have a physical offensive line. The Polar Bears did a nice job of getting into the second level of the Golden Eagle defense and paving the way for Adkins.

"That's a unit that has continued to improve," Budd said. "It's nice to see them playing so physically. That's what we want out of them."

The strong play up front didn't go unnoticed by Adkins.

"It was really all my offensive line tonight," Adkins said. "I wouldn't be able to do anything without those guys. They came out and were physical and were opening some big holes for me. I just tried to take advantage of the opportunities they were giving me. I think our play speaks for itself tonight."

For GlenOak, it was a disappointing result for a night that started out promising. The Golden Eagles scored on the first drive of the game on a 52-yard TD run by Leeshawn Johnson. The extra point was blocked and then Jackson scored 38 unanswered points.

"Leeshawn busts his butt," GlenOak head coach Beau Balderson said. "I'm proud of that young man. He's a senior and a kid I wish I could have back. He plays every single snap hard no matter what the score is. He's just a really good kid."

Johnson carried 13 times for 80 yards.

GlenOak sophomore quarterback Isaiah Knox was under pressure much of the night. Knox was 5-of-13 passing for 27 yards with two interceptions. The interception stat is deceiving. The first was a passed tipped by a receiver right to Jackson defensive back Drew Boggs.

"I see some really promising things out of him when it comes to the way he handles difficult situations," Balderson said. "Isaiah is going to get better. I'm really looking forward to the player he's going to be for us the next couple years. It's going to take some time and he has to learn. I know everyone gets impatient and wants results right away but it takes time. I think he's going to do a lot of good things for us."

The emphasis now for GlenOak is giving maximum effort throughout the rest of the season.

"We're going to find out who has heart," Balderson said. "We're a young team and we're making a lot of mistakes. We'll go over the films and correct those mistakes. We want to find out who is going to hang in there with us and bust their butt. We're going to continue to build things."

