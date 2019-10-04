The Browns will host a dedication of a new synthetic field at Ellet High School tonight at 6:30 as part of the team’s “The Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week” series.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be on hand with officials, including Superintendent David James, from Akron Public Schools and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan for the game which features Ellet against Lutheran East from suburban Cleveland.

Ellet’s field is the ninth the football team has refurbished in northern Ohio as part of its commitment to education and youth football. The winner of the game receives a $2,500 donation to the school’s football program and its coach is nominated for “High School Coach of the Year.”