BEREA — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was cleared from concussion protocol Friday.

So Landry is practicing Friday as the Browns (2-2) prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) on "Monday Night Football."

Landry was placed in concussion protocol and left Sunday's 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter.

During Landry's final play of the game, he had a 29-yard catch-and-run and smacked his helmet on the ground while diving for the pylon with 58 seconds left in the third quarter. He was ruled down at the 2-yard line, and running back Nick Chubb rushed for a touchdown on the next play.

Landry finished with eight catches on 10 targets for a career-high 167 yards.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.