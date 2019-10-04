BEREA — Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was cleared from concussion protocol and returned to practice Friday, giving the Browns a boost while they prepared for their "Monday Night Football" matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Really glad to get him back," coach Freddie Kitchens said. "He's an integral part of the offense, and it's good to have him back. He looked like Jarvis."

Landry said he wasn't surprised to be granted approval for a comeback. He was placed in concussion protocol and left Sunday's 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens after he broke loose for a 29-yard catch-and-run and smacked his helmet on the ground while diving for the pylon with 58 seconds left in the third quarter. He was ruled down at the 2-yard line, and running back Nick Chubb rushed for a touchdown on the next play.

"It was a long process, even after the game, even during the game, to go through the concussion protocol," said Landry, who's also dealing with a shoulder injury. "I'd never been through it before, so I didn't think I would even miss the rest of that game. I thought I would be back that game."

Landry explained he believed he was fine, but either the independent neurologist or independent certified athletic trainer at M&T Bank Stadium must have thought he needed to be tested for a concussion. Then medical personnel did not clear him to return to the action.

In less than three full quarters, Landry compiled eight catches on 10 targets for a career-high 167 yards.

Although his impressive line in the box score didn't include a touchdown, he came close on his 29-yard gain off a shovel pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield and a 65-yard catch-and-run late in the first half. Landry didn't score on the second play because he stumbled, gained his balance and stumbled again before falling and then being tackled at the Ravens 22-yard line with about 1:33 left in the second quarter.

"I'm probably still falling," Landry quipped.

Landry called it "the most unathletic play" of his career.

"I wish I had that one back," he said. "It was a good play. It gave us an opportunity to get some points right before halftime. We kicked a field goal."

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones tried to prop Landry up during the sequence.

"And he actually tripped me down," Landry said. "That's what I said. He didn't want to admit it."

The most important development, though, is the Browns seemed to find their footing in Baltimore after the offense's rocky start to the season.

"I sense and feel a momentum," Landry said.

Studying film?

Center JC Tretter had a good view of Sunday's fight between Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey because Tretter pulled Humphrey off Beckham.

And Tretter revealed the NFL fined him $14,037 for doing so.

"I did get fined," Tretter said. "We’ll appeal it and see where it stands. It is what it is. Like I said after it happened, I wouldn’t have changed anything I did. I understand the intent of the rule. Usually it’s about pulling somebody off a fumble or a pile when you don’t want a situation to escalate when it’s a non-situation.

"But when you have a guy mounted on top of another choking him, if the answer is, 'we want you to just stand there,' I’ll take the fine for that. That’s not an answer I’d work with.

"I didn’t throw a punch. I didn’t think I escalated the situation. I was there to de-escalate the situation. We’ll appeal it and see what they say, but I think common sense should hopefully rule. But you never really know about that, so we’ll see."

Tretter was asked if he knew the Ravens posted a video and story on their website arguing Humphrey didn't actually choke Beckham.

"I didn’t watch their Zapruder film," he said. "But I did hear about that.

"Obviously, they’re trying to protect their guy, so I get it. I think the film speaks for itself. I think it’s pretty obvious what was going on."

Receiving recognition

Safety Jermaine Whitehead was named the winner of the NFL Way to Play award for his performance against the Ravens. Whitehead had a hand in all three Browns takeaways, recording an interception and a forced fumble and hitting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he threw another pick. Whitehead also racked up eight tackles.

Each recipient of the weekly award receives a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said he was not surprised by Whitehead's breakout game.

"We can go back to the spring, and I told you guys [in the media] how I felt about him and just his impact on this defense," Wilks said. "Sometimes it may not stand out from the standpoint of the splash plays it did this past week, but Jermaine is extremely smart and he does a great job. ... He finds himself in position to make plays."

Extra points

• Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams (hamstrings) and backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) continued to sit out practice. They worked out beside the field. "They're still kind of day to day," Kitchens said of Ward and Williams.

• Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) remained limited in practice. Kitchens said Higgins "made it a little further along" in Friday's practice than he had previously. Asked if Higgins, who has missed the past three games, could return Monday, Kitchens said, "I couldn't even start to answer that yet."

• The Browns placed undrafted rookie linebacker Willie Harvey on injured reserve. He suffered a shoulder injury while covering a kickoff in the first quarter against the Ravens. The team has an open roster spot it can fill by activating receiver Antonio Callaway, who's coming off suspension. The move doesn't need to be made until Monday.

