Kent State (2-2) vs. No. Wisconsin (4-0)

When/Where: Saturday, Noon/Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

TV/Radio: ESPNU/WHLO (640-AM)

Series: First game

About Wisconsin: The Badgers rolled through the first three games of the season, outscoring South Florida, Central Michigan and Michigan 145-14, then survived a scare from Northwestern last Saturday by scoring two defensive touchdowns in a 24-15 triumph. … Wisconsin features the top running back in the nation in Jonathan Taylor, a 5-foot-11, 219-pound junior who rushed for a record 4,171 yards in his first two seasons with the Badgers — shattering Georgia star Herschel Walker's previous mark by over 400 yards. Taylor is averaging just under 140 yards per game this season with an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns. … Wisconsin's offensive line averages 6-5, 320 pounds, while the Flashes have only one regular on the defensive line that weighs over 260 pounds — 310-pound freshman nose tackle Buddha Jones. … Junior quarterback Jack Coan (73-of-99, 805 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT) has won his past six starts, and his team is averaging just under 42 points per game during that stretch. … The Badgers' defense has been even more dominant, leading the nation in points allowed (7.3), yards allowed (192) and rush defense (44.5 yards allowed per game).

About Kent State: The Flashes will finish off a brutal nonconference schedule by facing unbeaten Wisconsin. Their four 2019 nonconference opponents are a combined 17-2, with one loss (by Kennesaw State) coming to the Flashes. All four teams are currently ranked in the top 20 (Arizona State No. 20, Auburn No. 7, Wisconsin No. 8, Kennesaw State No. 4 FCS). … Saturday's $1.1 million payout will bring Kent State's three-game non-conference total to $4.5 million. … The Flashes had a bye week after routing Bowling Green 62-20 on Sept. 21 at Dix Stadium. They set a school record with 750 total yards, and produced their most points since 2004. … Junior Dustin Crum has settled into the starting quarterback role. After completing 26-of-31 attempts for a career-high 310 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, Crum leads the MAC with a 158.2 quarterback rating. He has completed 61-of-86 attempts (71 percent) for 697 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, and has now thrown 124 passes since his last pick. … Senior running back Jo-El Shaw (278 yards, 2 TDs) is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, while sophomore wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (18 catches for 288 yards, 3 TDs) is averaging 16 yards per catch.

— Allen Moff, Record Courier