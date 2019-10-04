Otterbein (0-4, 0-3) at Mount Union (3-0, 2-0)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Union Stadium, Clark Ave., Alliance.

Radio: WDPN (1310-AM), Sam Bourquin and T.J. Downing; WRMU (91.1 FM), Billy Beebe, Will Brienza and Ben Johnson-Bowers.

The series: This is the 52d meeting between. Mount Union leads, 47-4. Last Otterbein victory came in 1977, 24-7.

About Otterbein: It has been a tougher than normal season for the Cardinals. Starting nose tackle, sophomore Nigel Chatman, was killed in a car crash on Sept. 6, the day before the season-opener at Ohio Wesleyan. Chatman, from the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg, was one of the team’s leading tacklers as a freshman and earned second-team All-OAC honors. Still, the Cardinals have had bright spots. They held John Carroll to 14 points two weeks ago and scored a season-high 35 points last week — the most an Otterbein team has scored since 2017 — in a loss at Ohio Northern. Quarterbacks Bryce Hall and Logan Pharmer have combined to complete 71-of-134 passes for 945 yards and four touchdowns. Hall has thrown five interceptions. Junior George Redding (Streetsboro) is the leading receiver with 13 receptions for 98 yards.

About Mount Union: Ranked second in the country by the American Football Coaches Assn, the Raiders continue their drive for the program’s drive for a 30th OAC title and 31st Division III playoff appearance after dismissing Baldwin Wallace and John Carroll on successive Saturdays. Wide receiver Justin Hill had two touchdowns last week and stands second in the Division III with eight this season. One more will give him 47 for his career, tying him with Pierre Garcon for third-place on the Mount all-time list. Senior D’Angelo Fulford is fourth in the nation with a quarterback rating of 201.9. He threw three touchdown passes last week to raise his career total to 104, five behind Gary Smeck for fourth-place on the all-time list. The Mount defense, which has not been scored upon in the first quarter through three games, is led by linebackers Mitch O’Hara and Nate Fisette, ends Andrew Roesch and Nate Ford and safety Malik Britt. O’Hara had a career-high seven tackles against JCU and leads the team with 14.

— Tim Rogers, GateHouse Media Ohio correspondent