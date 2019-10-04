CUYAHOGA FALLS — CVCA coach Dan Larlham said his Royals want to take advantage of mistakes and be the toughest and most disciplined team on the field.

Mission accomplished on Friday night as the Royals rolled to a 30-13 Principals Athletic Conference victory over Northwest.

In the first half, offensive production came at a premium for both teams, but the Royals (5-1, 3-0) jumped out to an early 14-6 lead because of two Northwest (4-2, 1-2) fumbles.

The first fumble came midway through the first quarter when senior inside linebacker David DiBlasi punched the ball loose from sophomore running back Brenden Craig. Senior defensive lineman Breslin Walker recovered the fumble, and the CVCA offense capitalized six plays later when sophomore running back Owen Edwards scored on a 14-yard run up the middle.

The second fumble came when senior receiver Jordan Beers dove for a bouncing punt, but he never secured it and senior tight end Christian Isaacs recovered it at the Northwest 44-yard line.

Three plays later, CVCA extended its lead to 14-6 when Shane Douglas ran for a 15-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go in the half on an identical play call that resulted in the Royals' first touchdown.

The Royals had 21 points off of four Northwest turnovers.

“I thought we should have taken advantage of more of their mistakes,” Larlham said. “We knew that if we weren’t perfect on offense our defense was going to fix it.”

After a 2-yard touchdown run by Douglas, a long onside kick by junior Bryce Kightlinger was recovered by David Lewis at the Indians' 29-yard line.

“We saw something on film we liked,” Larlham said. “My special teams coach is an aggressive dude.”

However, the good field position did not result in a score, one of the rare times the Royals did not score when starting on the Indians’ side of the field.

The offense consistently relied on junior quarterback Michael Bevington.

Bevington connected with senior receiver Austen Williams on long passes on two separate occasions. The first came on 4th-and-16. Williams tore the ball away from a Northwest defender, extending the lead to 27-6 midway through the third quarter. The second came on 4th-and-5 midway through the fourth quarter. Williams again tore the ball away from a defender, leading to a short field goal.

“That doesn’t happen by chance,” Larlham said. “We practice that stuff. Austen tells me to get him the ball, and Michael tells me to let him throw it to Austen, and I sit back and think I don’t know maybe we should run it, and then we just chuck it deep and hit it.”

Bevington completed 9-of-15 passes for 136 yards. He also rushed for close to 100 yards.

“My quarterback is the baddest dude on the field,” Larlham said. “I tell people all the time I want him next to me in a dark alley. I trust him with everything we do offensively.”

CVCA could use the momentum from the win moving forward.

“I’ve only been here five years, but that might be our best [win],” Larlham said.