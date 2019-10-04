HUDSON — Football is widely known as a team sport, but Friday night it was the Jacob Paltani show in Hudson, as the Explorers topped Nordonia 45-27.

The Week 6 game between the Knights and the Explorers pitted Suburban League National Conference foes against one another on a chilly night at Hudson Memorial Stadium.

In the first quarter, Paltani, Hudson's junior quarterback, tried to put the Knights away early by scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He ended a magnificent performance with 180 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 28 attempts.

Hudson coach Jeff Gough was quick to make sure the entire team got the credit it deserved for the Explorers’ success.

“I don’t think any role is more important than the other,” Gough said. “You saw tonight a bunch of guys stepping up, guys we hadn’t consistently seen. They make it possible for guys to have a game like Jacob.”

Nordonia didn't go away easily. Junior Jon Banks intercepted a pass from Hudson backup quarterback Ryan Neher when he briefly came in for Paltani. On a subsequent possession, Banks recovered a fumble that would lead to a Nordonia drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Billy Levak to wide receiver Cooper Rusk that cut the Hudson lead to nine with 4:03 left in the second quarter.

Nordonia (2-4, 1-2) put up a tremendous fight on the road, with junior running back Sal Perrine rushing for 128 yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts.

Hudson (3-3, 2-1) ran 46 of its 72 plays in Nordonia territory, and its average drive started at its own 47 yard line. The defense also forced five turnovers, which led to 21 points.

Every time the Knights attempted to mount a comeback, the Explorers found a way to add to their lead. A costly error by Nordonia on a fumbled handoff with 11:11 in the third quarter stopped a drive that could have resulted in the Knights shaving their deficit to five. Instead, Hudson took over in enemy territory and made Nordonia pay, scoring on a 26-yard run by junior Drew Lightner and putting themselves ahead by 19.

Despite a successful onside kick attempt, a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Geo Loya and more than a few impressive drives down the stretch, Nordonia wasn't be able to overtake the Explorers.

“That’s a good football team,” Gough said of the Knights. “I think we got a couple turnovers early that got us ahead, and they were playing from behind most of the game.

“You saw them come back. They’re a never-give-up kind of team, and that’s the kind of program Coach [Jeff] Fox has.”

After five consecutive home games, the Explorers finally hit the road next week when they take on North Royalton. Nordonia will be at home to play Stow.