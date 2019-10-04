ROOTSTOWN — The Portage Trail Conference County Division looks as good as ever in 2019.

And that includes its defending champion, Mogadore, which fired quite the opening salvo in the league race with a 42-6 victory over host Rootstown on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-1, 1-0) took control from the start, pitching a shutout in the first half en route to a 35-0 lead at the break.

“This doesn’t surprise us at all,” Wildcats senior wide receiver Nathan Stephenson said. “It just shows us what we have been doing all year. We had the one slip-up in a game [against Lima Central Catholic], learned from it and said, ‘Hey, we can’t let this happen again and we’ll go from there.’”

Mogadore established the pass early with three consecutive completions to Stephenson for a combined 106 yards, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown grab in which he deflected a jump ball to himself and took off down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead.

“I just know Will [Popa] can get me the ball so he just threw it up,” Stephenson said. “He’s a good quarterback. He puts it into spots. The [defender] made a good play on it. Going up, I saw it, caught it, put a stiff-arm on it and just went from there.”

The Wildcats ran the ball effectively — with 31 carries for 206 yards — including two short touchdown runs by Tyler Knight and Nick Skye taking four of five carries for 10-plus yards for a total of 96 yards on five totes.

And the Wildcats played defense. Boy, did they play defense.

“We played probably our most complete game defensively against a very good offense,” Mogadore coach Matt Adorni said. “No one’s stopped them. Again, I thought our speed to the football was good tonight on the edges. Even when they got yards, I thought we tackled real well and were real physical. I think this was maybe our most physical game because they’re tough kids over there. We’re proud of the physicality that we brought tonight.”

In addition to holding the Rovers scoreless at the half, the Wildcats defense returned two fumble for scores, one by Knight, one by senior Dylan Jones.

Between the two fumbles and a disastrous first possession that led to Mogadore starting its day at the Rootstown 25, the Rovers (5-1, 0-1) gave the Wildcats a boost on three of their five first-half touchdowns.

“Our players fought the second half,” Rovers coach Keith Boedicker said. “The first half was an aberration right from the beginning. We got the unsportsmanlike penalty, which put us in a hole, we had the six-yard punt and then they made plays when they had to and they beat us up front on both sides of the ball.”

After a dominant defensive stand, including a big run stuff by Tave Constantine and Knight and a nice job by Riley Straight snuffing out an outside run, Mogadore needed just one play on offense, as Popa fired a jump ball to Stephenson and the senior took care of the rest for a 14-0 lead. Popa, injured a week ago, looked just fine Friday night at Robert C. Dunn Field.

“He was good all week,” Stephenson said. “We were scared Saturday obviously. He came back from the doctor and he said everything was good and [we] went from there just like normal.”

The Rovers stayed within two touchdowns for a bit — including a nice interception by Charles Harris, sprinting back on a deep ball down the sideline — but two fumbles put the game firmly in the Wildcats’ hands.

“Our youth and inexperience really showed in that first half,” Boedicker said. “We imploded, there’s no question about it. I’m disappointed in our performance.”