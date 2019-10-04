WADSWORTH – Wadsworth put together a dominant performance on offense Friday night at Art Wright Stadium.

The defense was pretty good, too, as the host Grizzlies defeated Stow 56-23 in a Suburban League National Conference game.

Senior quarterback Trey Shaffer completed 16-of-22 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran three times for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Shaffer was far from the only playmaker for Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1), which never trailed Stow (4-2, 1-2).

Wadsworth scored on its first three possession to take a 21-0 lead with Shaffer playing an integral role. Grizzlies coach Justin Todd also called on junior Mitch Evans, junior Barret Labus, senior Dom Loparo and junior Ethan Korecky to make big plays.

“This week we really emphasized being all in on offense and defense,” Shaffer said. “I feel like during practice this week every single rep was 100 percent, and that was the difference. Our team, we just came together and we put a full game together finally. I am excited to see the next couple of weeks because we looked really good tonight.”

Shaffer connected with Evans on a 5-yard touchdown pass to conclude the opening drive with 10:34 to go in the first quarter, and senior Blake Turano kicked his first of eight extra points. One play before the touchdown, Shaffer and Labus hooked up on a 48-yard pass play.

Wadsworth’s lead reached 21-0 in the first quarter when Shaffer ran for a 23-yard touchdown at 9:02 and Loparo rushed for a 1-yard touchdown at 2:41. One play before Loparo scored, Shaffer completed a pass to Korecky for 29 yards.

Stow cut its deficit to 21-6 with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter when senior Mike Mitchell recovered a fumble and sprinted 17 yards for a touchdown.

The second quarter included more scoring as Wadsworth took a 35-17 halftime lead.

Shaffer threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Korecky at 7:47 and Labus ran for a 37-yard touchdown at 4:27 for Wadsworth. Stow senior Seth Shinsky rushed for a 9-yard touchdown at 6:27 and Bulldogs senior Chris Miller made a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the half.

Stow sophomore Owen Bainbridge found junior Jack Costa for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 left in the third quarter and the Bulldogs trailed 35-23.

Evans broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the third quarter, and Grizzlies sophomore Anthony Cirino contributed two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 56-23.

Cirino reached the end zone on a 22-yard run with 9:39 to go and on a 13-yard run with 6:01 left.

Loparo ran for 132 yards on 18 carries and Labus had eight receptions for 90 yards.

Wadsworth's Carston Marshall, Jack Grice and Nick Razek each had one sack. Cole McComas, Jamisen Jackson and Mike Jackson were also active on defense.

Bainbridge completed 26-of-44 passes for 259 yards. Costa had nine receptions for 121 yards and Xavier Preston rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries.

