Ellet 27, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 20

Jake Fisher ran for a season-high 201 yards as Ellet christened its new synthetic field Friday night with a nonleague win. Fisher also caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Ethan Jones, who scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to put Ellet (4-2) ahead 6-0.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 42, Warren Harding 37

The Fighting Irish (4-2) scored 14 points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters to rally past the visiting Raiders (3-3).

Quarterback Luke Lindsay threw two touchdown passes to Darrian Lewis and another to Savion Washington. Running back George Linberger scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards, and Jeff Sampson scored from 8 yards out.

Linberger ran for a game-high 97 yards in a high-output offensive game in which Harding compiled 460 yards and the Irish 426. Lindsay was 9-for-15 passing for 202 yards, and Harding quarterback Elijah Taylor was 18-of-34 for 377 yards and four scores.

Woodridge 21, Coventry 14

The Bulldogs rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat host Coventry in a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division game.

After Brendan Longwell put Coventry up 7-0 with a 10-yard run, Kenton Duty scored on a 60-yard interception return to make it a two-touchdown lead.

Ty Gerdes caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Andrew Mekeal to cut Coventry's lead to 14-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, Dhontay Williams tied the game on a 24-yard counter-play carry, and Ben Lahoski's 1-yard run in the fourth put the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) ahead for good.

Williams finished with 109 yards on 29 carries, and Mekeal was 16-for-28 passing for 272 yards passing.

Field 41, Springfield 10

Dallas McAmis ran for 168 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons (2-4, 1-2) posted a PTC Metro win. Field's quarterback also threw for 31 yards on 3-of-5 passing. Evan Reinhart, who finished with 75 yards rushing, ran 8 yards in the second quarter for Field's other touchdown.





Highland 16, Revere 13 (OT)

Justin Tepes kicked three field goals, including the game-winner from 23 yards out in overtime, as the Hornets (1-6, 1-2) won for the first time in 2019.

Bryce Profitt hit Brady Linder for an 11-yard touchdown and Tepes' kick made the score 7-6. Tepes then accounted for the rest of Highland's scoring with field goals of 26 and 27 yards in regulation before his kick in overtime.

Revere fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Suburban League American Conference.

Aurora 41, Kent Roosevelt 0

The Greenmen (6-0, 2-0) spread the wealth with 345 yards of total offense and had five different players score in a Suburban League win at home. Lenny Galaska accounted for Aurora's sixth touchdown with a 14-yard fumble return in the third quarter.

Orrville 27, Tuslaw 7

Cooper Haley threw three touchdown passes and scored another on a 14-yard run for the Red Riders (6-0, 3-0) in a Principals Athletic Conference victory.

Haley, who completed 10-of-20 passes for 120 yards and ran for another 30 yards, connected with Kollen Butler on a 14-yard scoring pass to put Orrville up 7-6 in the first quarter. He then hit Elijah Hall on touchdown passes of 22 and three yards. Marquell Parks led Orrville with 235 yards on 26 carries.