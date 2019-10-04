CC Sabathia is watching the AL Division Series from the dugout, unable to contribute from the New York Yankees bullpen because of a sore left shoulder.

"I didn't want to put the team in jeopardy," the 39-year-old left-hander said Thursday, a day before the opener against the Minnesota Twins. "I didn't want to be selfish and go out there hurt and put the team in a bad spot."

In his 19th and final major league season, the six-time All-Star made his first regular-season relief appearance on Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay, striking out two in a perfect fourth inning. While he has been on the injured list four times this season because of his chronically painful right knee, he had never publicly discussed his shoulder ailment.

"It's been something that we've been trying to deal with the past couple months. Thought that we had a pretty good handle on it," Sabathia said. "I threw in that game in Tampa, and it felt pretty good, but I woke up a couple days later, and it was pretty sore."

Sabathia hopes to be able to pitch in the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance

Brewers' future plans

The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas will be back next season after the team made back-to-back playoff appearances for just the second time in franchise history.

Grandal and Moustakas have mutual contract options. Grandal, who led NL catchers with 28 homers, is likely to decline his $16 million option, and Moustakas could be a free agent for the third straight offseason if either side declines the infielder's $11 million option.

"I don't think it's particularly controversial that I'd love to have both of them back," Brewers general manager David Stearns said Friday. "They are two very good players that fit with our organization and our team very well. Whether the realities of the free agent market permit that is something we will have to evaluate as we go through the offseason."

Attendance drops

Major League Baseball's average attendance dropped 1.7% this year for its fourth straight decline, and five of the six biggest drops were by teams with losing records.

Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco and Detroit combined for more than 1.8 million fewer tickets, and a 259-388 won-lost record.

The 30 teams averaged 28,339, according to the commissioner's office, down from 28,830 last year [--] the first time the average was below 30,000 since 2003. Total attendance of 68.5 million was down more than 5 million from 2015.