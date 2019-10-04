Sam Darnold's return will have to wait at least another week.

The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team's game at Philadelphia on Sunday as he continues to recover from mononucleosis. Darnold was originally scheduled to have medical tests Friday, but the doctors instead ran them Thursday night.

"The labs didn't come back the way that we were hoping," Gase said Friday. "I know Sam's disappointed, but we're able to adjust and work quickly. Our guys have done a good job with any kind of changes that we've had to make."

Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11. The initial hope was the 22-year-old quarterback might be ready to play again this week, but doctors have been monitoring Darnold's spleen, which became enlarged, a common symptom of mononucleosis. A swollen spleen could rupture — a potentially life-threatening situation — if the area takes a hit.

"It's close," Gase said, "but it's not where it needs to be."

Luke Falk will make his second straight start. The Jets also re-signed quarterback David Fales to serve as Falk's backup.

Cam Newton sidelined again

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his third consecutive game with a foot injury when Carolina plays Jacksonville on Sunday.

Newton is listed as out on the injury report, along with cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), left tackle Greg Little (concussion), guard Trai Turner (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion). Kyle Allen, who is 2-0 as Carolina's starting fill-in quarterback, will continue to start in Newton's place.

It's still uncertain when Newton will return .

Bills QB questionable

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans as he recovers from a concussion.

Allen participated on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.

If Allen cannot play, backup Matt Barkley will start for the Bills.

Giants' Barkley out

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Barkley and linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) will not play for the Giants (2-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Shurmur also said linebacker Lorenzo Carter is questionable with a neck issue.

Barkley sustained a high sprain to his right ankle against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15. He worked out with trainers on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.



