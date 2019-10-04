WOMEN'S SOCCER

Cardinals blank Zips



After a scoreless first half, Tatiana Mason scored a goal early in the second half to lift visiting Ball State to a 1-0 victory Friday over Akron in a Mid-American Conference match.

There wasn't much attacking of the net on either side, as the Cardinals (8-3, 2-1) outshot the Zips just 3-2 on goal.

Keeper Libby Harper saved two shots for Akron (4-7, 1-2).

Kent falls to BG at home

Bowling Green built an early two-goal lead and stayed unbeaten in the Mid-American Conference with a 3-1 road victory over Kent State.

Kelly Hellstrom scored the lone goal for the Flashes (3-5-2, 1-1-1) off an assist from Vital Kats.

VOLLEYBALL

Akron stays unbeaten in MAC



The visiting Zips ran their winning streak to eight with a 3-1 Mid-American Conference win over Bowling Green.

Emily Weigand led Akron (10-4, 3-0) with 40 assists, and senior Elya Karsner had a game-high 16 kills.

Junior Taylor Sharrits was the defensive leader with 16 digs.