CANTON With some blood still trickling out of his nose and some adrenaline still racing through his veins, McKinley senior linebacker Joseph Saipaia stood inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium locker room looking like a man who had just gone through a haunted house and still wasn’t sure if he had fun or not.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” he said after the Bulldogs' 20-19 win over Lake on Friday. “But when the outcome is on your side, it feels like a really good game.”

In what was arguably the best game in Stark County this season — so far — the Bulldogs survived a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left, as well as a successful Lake onside kick moments later to improve to 3-0 in the Federal League.

“It was a huge win for us,” McKinley coach Marcus Wattley, “but there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Leading 20-13, McKinley had a chance to put away the game with 4:09 remaining, but the Blue Streaks blocked Henry Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal attempt, giving them the ball at their own 10. From there, Lake drove 90 yards in 12 plays, capped by a 2-yard sneak by quarterback Jake Eckels.

Problem was, the Blue Streaks were out of timeouts and were late getting lined up for the two-point attempt. Eckels lined up under center, faked a handoff to RB Dre Owens and rolled right, getting immediate pressure from DL Manny Powell. With everyone covered, Eckels tried to run it in before getting spun down at the 2 by Chamber Stokes-Williams.

“I think the spot was a little quick,” Lake coach Dan DeGeorge said. “We looked up before we could motion and time was running out, so Jake snapped the ball. In hindsight, we probably should have taken the delay. But we hadn’t practiced that situation, taking a penalty in a situation like that.

“I think we had the right play called if we could have got it set up, but we didn’t.”

Wattley said the Bulldogs anticipated the call.

“I felt like they were going to boot(leg) it a little bit, so we tried to get up for it,” Wattley said. “We had it well covered and we had a guy who almost got there. He (Eckels) broke contain, but our relentless effort and the pursuit of our kids showed on that two-point conversion.”

Lake recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Pups’ 43 with 11 seconds left, but Eckels was pressured on first down and forced to throw the ball away, then got sacked on the final play.

The final minute unfolded like McKinley’s Week 3 game against Euclid, only in reverse. In that one, the Bulldogs went for two in the final minute, with Elijah Wesley’s conversion pass getting knocked away at the goal line. McKinley recovered the onside kick, but ran out of time in a 49-48 loss.

“We’ve been here before against Euclid (in Week 3) and we fought back,” said Saipaia, who led the Pups with nine tackles. “That time, it didn’t turn out for us but this time it fell in our favor.

“We stuck together as a team and dug one out.”

Wesley finished 9-of-20 for 125 yards and two TDs, including a 36-yarder to Terrell Dillworth early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead. Xavier Black added a 6-yard TD catch and Jalen Ross had a 2-yard touchdown run for McKinley (5-1, 3-0).

Although Wesley entered the game with 502 rushing yards, he ran just four times for 18 yards on Friday.

“They took away our (QB) read stuff, and we saw some stuff in the pass game that we could have hit,” Wattley said. “We just didn’t hit them.”

Senior RB Lameir Garrett stood on the sidelines for the first quarter and played the rest of the way, finishing with 14 carries for 74 yards. When asked about Garrett’s first quarter absence, Wattley said, “Nothing really to talk about. Nothing disciplinary. He’s a great kid and he got in the game and played a lot.”

Dre Owens carried 25 times for 122 yards and a 1-yard TD run set up by a 59-yard burst that ended when he stepped out of bounds just in front of the goal line. Eckels completed 14 of 34 passes for 185 yards, a TD and two interceptions for the Streaks (4-2, 0-2), who have lost two straight. Carson Miller caught five of those passes for 88 yards, including a 60-yard TD just before halftime.

“Our kids fought, they believed and we put ourselves in position to be competitive,” DeGeorge said. “We came close to winning, but coming close isn’t good enough.”

Reach Joe at 330-580-8573 or joe.scalzo@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jscalzoREP