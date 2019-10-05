The brawl between Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey resulted in the NFL hitting the players with fines.

The league fined Beckham and Humphrey $14,037 apiece for their fight. It also docked Browns center JC Tretter $14,037 and Ravens linebacker Kenny Young $7,017 for their involvement.

So the combined bill for the four players who received offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties is $49,128.

The NFL disclosed the fines Saturday, a day after Beckham and Tretter revealed they received them and said they would appeal. Tretter pulled Humphrey off Beckham, who offered to pay the offensive lineman's fine.

According to spotrac.com, the league had fined Beckham a combined $221,546 for a number of penalties, including some stemming for altercations, during his five-season tenure with the New York Giants, who traded him to the Browns in March.

Despite Beckham ranting Friday about the league fining players for violating uniform policies, the superstar receiver and international fashion icon did not receive a fine for breaking any such rules in Baltimore.

To recap, Beckham and Humphrey scrapped with 3:35 left in the third quarter of the Browns' 40-25 win over the Ravens. Beckham grabbed Humphrey's face mask with his left hand and threw a short punch with his right hand. Humphrey grabbed Beckham's jersey with both hands, and after the players went to the ground, Humphrey pinned Beckham and appeared to press his fits into the receiver's throat.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and several of Beckham's teammates contend Humphrey choked Beckham. The Ravens posted a video and story on their website arguing Humphrey "definitely did not choke" Beckham.

Asked Friday whether Humphrey choked him, Beckham replied, "I don’t know. We’re grown-ass men. You know what I mean? I can’t feel that when we’re out there. We get hit every day. We get hit by 300-pounders."

Injury report

The Browns listed starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams as questionable to play on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hamstring injuries suffered in the same practice on Sept. 19 have sidelined Ward and Williams for the past two games.

Neither player practiced all week, so they'll likely be inactive when the Browns (2-2) visit the 49ers (3-0).

The Browns listed No. 3 wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), starting strong safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), starting right offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and rookie backup safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) as questionable. All of them were limited in practice Thursday and Friday before fully participating Saturday.

Higgins has missed the past three games, Burnett the past two. Hubbard played in the most recent game after sitting out one week.

The Browns also ruled out backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee).

TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell have started and played well with Ward and Williams out. Since their injuries occurred, the Browns have lost 20-13 to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium and triumphed 40-25 over the defending AFC North champion Ravens.

"There's a lot of trust in the individuals who are out there, No. 1," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Friday. "I think the guys truly believe in the system and what we're doing. I think it's a great job by the coaches getting these guys prepared and ready to play.

"When you look at TJ and you look at Terrance Mitchell, I've talked about how those guys have played a lot in this league before, so I wasn't really surprised with how they performed and how they're playing right now."

Quotable

Beckham seems to take delight in quarterback Baker Mayfield getting into a war of words with ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan. Mayfield had his best performance of the season in Baltimore on the heels of Ryan calling him "overrated as hell" on TV.

"I would just encourage everyone who talks about Baker in the media to keep antagonizing him," Beckham said, without mentioning Ryan specifically. "Keep making him mad because that’s what you’re going to get. This is somebody who’s been fueled off of that all his life, and the more you poke fun at him, the more he’s going to poke back. So I just love to see him in his element and just being him."

