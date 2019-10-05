STOW — For some cross country teams, the Stow Bulldog Invitational represents the last chance to hone their lineups ahead of conference meets and the postseason.

The races at Silver Springs Park in Stow had two big things going for them Saturday: High-level competition and favorable weather for running.

Jackson made it first trip to Stow and the Polar Bears made an impact, winning the 15-team girls race with 44 points. Hudson just missed repeating as champion with 57 points, with Tallmage (102), Solon (113) and Mayfield (152) rounding out the top five.

In the boys race, Hudson found itself in a familiar place. The Explorers repeated as champion in dominant fashion with 57 points, finishing well ahead of University School (101), Jackson (117), Stow (137) and Aurora (141)

After dealing with temperatures more akin to mid-summer in previous weeks, everyone noted cooler temperatures at Stow made for much faster times.

In the girls race, Jackson sophomore Sofia Isnick led almost wire to wire, as she moved to the front early in the first mile and ran away with the title in 18:55.01.

“It was an awesome course,” Istick said. “It felt like a different day to run. On Thursday, we were training in sports bras and shorts. Today, we were warming up in jackets.”

Jackson also got top-10 finishes from Allie Harnett, who took third in 19:09.13, and Kailey Zagst, who was ninth in 19:41.56.

“We love it,” Jackson coach Kevin Walsh said of the invitational. “Being our first time here, we didn’t know what to expect but Stow did a great job with course management. The kids ran great today. Today was good step for Sophie. She ran a smart race as we wanted her to concentrate on the second and third mile.”

Tallmadge senior Kenna Loveless, who finished second in 19:04.25, said she felt like she was reeling in Isnick in the final stretch, but ran out of race.

“I didn’t know [Isnick] was running today,” Loveless said. “I wanted to it, but she’s a great sophomore. I could tell she was gassed at the end, but I couldn’t catch her.”

“I asked her, ‘Did you try everything?’ She said, ‘Yes,” Tallmadge coach Jeremy Huth said of Loveless’ pursuit. “Using everything thing in toolbox is all you can ask. ... Third overall at a Division I event like this feels really good.”

Tallmadge senior Ravyn Edge was eighth in 19:38.61.

Although the Explorer girls were unable to repeat as champion, only a 31-second gap existed between their top runners. Brenna Beuchler (sixth, 19.28.54) and Emmaline Hannan (seventh, 19:33.13) led the Explorers, but Story Jones (16th, 19:59.05) was the fastest No. 5 runner in the field.

The home team also had highlight in the girls race, as Stow sophomore Kendra Cassiday finished fifth in a personal-best 19:23.85.

In the boys race, Explorers coach Mark McConnell said it was the back of his pack that helped his team dominate.

“We really wanted the back of our park to to step up,” McConnell said. “We’ve been strung out a bit too much in race this year, if we want to accomplish what we want at the end of the year. Our No. 4 through No. 10 guys were were the strength of us today.”

Hudson got top-10 finishes from Andrew Goldslager (fourth, 16:21.98) and Jack Root (ninth, 16:31.86), but Luke Good (18th, 17:02.2) was the best No. 5 runner by some distance, as only 41 seconds separated Hudson’s top five.

“I felt pretty good out there,” Goldslager said. “I’m really training hard with my teammates to get where we want to be.”

Tallmadge junior Tommy Naiman broke out for a sixth-place finish in a personal-best 16:25.59.

“The is the best chance I’ve had to really go out and race,” Naiman said.

Stow junior Seth Macura ran a personal-best 16:28.94, which was good for seventh place.