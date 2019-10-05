East delivered a message Saturday afternoon to Kenmore-Garfield. The rest of the City Series teams heard it, too.

The Dragons jumped on the host Rams with both feet and continued to pour it on with a 67-0 beatdown, opening conference play in emphatic fashion.

East (3-3, 1-0) survived the tough nonleague portion of its schedule with its second consecutive win and is ready to continue its recent run of success in the city.

"We're a dominant team and we know we're a dominant team," East senior linebacker-tight end Bangally Kamara said. "And we came out here and showed we're a dominant team."

Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) caught everyone's attention by winning three consecutive games in September but was no match for the inspired Dragons.

And Kamara said they had to prove they are still one of "the top dogs in the city."

Kamara, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder who has committed to the University of Pittsburgh, did a little of everything. He helped key the shutdown defense, kicked seven extra points, scored on a fumble return and ran a sweep for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"This team is very young," Kamara said. "All our offensive linemen were JV players last year. We just find our groove every week."

A 2-yard scoring run by senior Romeo Felton capped a game-opening drive. Bad snaps on punting attempts on consecutive Kenmore-Garfield possessions resulted in two more East touchdowns.

One resulted in a 5-yard TD run by junior Richtell McCallister — his first of two scores — and the second was a 20-yard scoop and run by senior Cardeyaire Trammell of the errant snap for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Four more touchdowns in the second quarter quickly followed. Junior backup quarterback Nakara Virden hit senior Deshawn Jones with a 33-yard scoring strike. Two plays later, Kamara picked up a Ram fumble and returned it 10 yards.

A 20-yard McCallister TD run and another of 21 yards by junior Kobe Campbell made it 47-0 at halftime.

"For us to get our season right and get back to .500 we needed this win," East coach Marques Hayes said. "It's a City Series game. Those guys have been playing some good football on film from what I've seen.

Hayes said his team "took another step" to gaining overall consistency.

"I think momentum is huge in football games," Hayes said. "I thought we were able to get out there and play hard. The guys ran around, they were aggressive, physical. I mean, it was a great game."

It was anything but that, if you ask Kenmore-Garfield coach Kemp Boyd. This season's early success had boosted hopes. But those took a major hit Saturday.

"East is a good football team," Boyd said. "They were not 67 points better than us. We beat ourselves today. It's a lack of character. And that starts with me being the head coach.

"Anytime it's homecoming week, it's a lot of distractions. Until we learn how to prioritize and know that practice comes before homecoming dance, those are the character things I'm talking about."

Senior D'Wayne Grandison Jr. led the Rams with 37 rushing yards on 12 carries.

A running clock in the second half expedited matters considerably. Still, East put two more touchdowns on the board — a second Felton scoring run of 37 yards in the third quarter, and Kamara's 21-yarder in the fourth.