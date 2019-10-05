The joy of victory returned to everyone associated with the North football team Friday night when the Vikings earned a 19-18 win over Firestone at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.

North players, coaches and fans celebrated a win to end a 47-game losing streak that dates back to when Barack Obama was President of the United States.

The evening of October 4, 2019, turned into one to remember for North fourth-year coach Sonil Haslam.

“All the kids put their hearts out there and really played well,” Haslam said.

North (1-5, 1-2) also ended a 26-game losing streak against City Series opponents and Firestone’s 10-game win streak in the series.

North’s last win before Friday was a 26-22 victory over Kenmore on Oct. 18, 2014. The Vikings then lost to Buchtel and Firestone to finish the 2014 season at 2-8, and followed that up with four consecutive 0-10 seasons from 2015-2018.

Firestone (0-6, 0-2) opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run by Deron Postway to take a 6-0 lead.

Sophomore Mikyle King ran for a 12-yard touchdown and senior Nsenga Hakizimana kicked the extra point in the second quarter to give North a 7-6 lead.

The Vikings' lead reached 13-6 in the third quarter when senior Helton Culver blocked a punt and junior Andrious Clay scooped up the ball and ran 3 yards for a touchdown.

Postway ran 40 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to cut Firestone’s deficit to 13-12. Moments later, senior Terrance Flint returned the ensuing kickoff into Firestone territory to set up a 20-yard touchdown run by sophomore Deshaun Thomas to give North a 19-12 advantage.

Postway added another 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were unable to convert a two-point conversion run. The Falcons also missed two extra points, and an attempted field goal to win the game with less than 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter never got off the ground after an errant snap.

“They got the ball down to our 4-yard line and they didn’t have any timeouts left with about eight seconds to go,” Haslam said. “We had one timeout so I used it to ice the kicker. The snap was high, the holder couldn’t get the ball on the tee and he ended up fumbling the ball back to the kicker. We tackled the kicker with one second left.

“Then we got into victory formation for the first time in my career as North coach. ... Culver lined up and took a knee, and that was it.”

Haslam praised Culver and senior Moses Epps for returning to the field after dealing with injuries.

“Helton Culver and [senior] Moses Epps made a huge impact,” Haslam said. “... [Senior] Stacey Anderson also played huge. He had a deflection of a pass that turned into an interception by [sophomore] Kayne Lamb. The kids made big plays and also forced two fumbles that we recovered.”

Haslam said senior Anthony Rivera, senior Danetrius Bennett Jr., junior Jeremiah Campbell, senior Dimitrius Williams and senior Tayevon Alexander “established the line scrimmage” as North’s offensive linemen.

Haslam said Epps, Flint, Culver, Clay, junior James Ware, sophomore Chris Simmons, senior DeMoni Covington were the Vikings' “standouts on defense.”

North’s last winning season came in 2008 when the Vikings went 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the City Series with wins over Rootstown, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Kenmore, Firestone and East.

Haslam came to North after serving as an assistant coach at Firestone in 2015 under coach Eric Mitchell.

Before that, Haslam worked as an assistant for two years at East with Marques Hayes, for six years at Archbishop Hoban with Ralph Orsini, for two years at Kenmore with Tony Grimes, for four years at St. Vincent-St. Mary with Jay Brophy and Keith Wakefield and for seven years at East with Mike Kossuth and Cornelius Parsons.

Haslam is a graduate of East High School (1994) and the University of Akron (2003). He played high school football and competed in the shot put and discus in track and field. He earned two varsity letters as a defensive tackle under Kossuth.

