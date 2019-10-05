FOOTBALL

Archbishop Hoban 42, Cleveland Benedictine 10

Quarterback Shane Hamm threw two of his four touchdown passes to running back DeaMonte Trayanum as the Knights (5-1, 1-0) rolled to a North Coast League-opening win. Each also scored on the ground, with Hamm taking the ball into the end zone from 16 yards out just before halftime and Trayanum opening Hoban's scoring in the third quarter with a 75-yard run.

CROSS COUNTRY

Legends Meet

Junior Theresa Hagey placed first in 18:07.5, 28 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, as the St. Vincent-St. Mary girls won the small school division at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Cortland. The Irish took first in the 33-team event with 52 points, 102 ahead of McDonald. .

The Irish boys won the 42-team small division race behind Chase Powers (second), Nasari Epps (fifth), Jake Pentasuglio (sixth) and Andrew McSteen (seventh). St. V-M finished 96 points ahead of runner-up Salem.

Medina Cross Country Festival

The Woodridge boys won the Division I team title, behind senior Micah Blair (15:42.17), who finished first. The Bulldogs placed five in the top 10. Woodridge finished third in the girls Division I run behind Medina and Green.

Medina's Juliette Keller took the girls individual title with a time of 17:55.83. Wadsworth's Clare Nicholas was second.

In the girls Division II-III run, Manchester's Mackenzie McCarthy won with a time of 19:14.19. Hope Murphy of Mogadore finished second.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Reserve Academy 1, University School 0

Orion Mils' first-half goal and keeper Sebastian Staddon's three saves helped the Division III sixth-ranked Pioneers improve to 10-1-3.

Wooster 1, Findlay 0

Cam Balas and Andrew Glasgow teamed up for a shutout in goal, and Brendan French assisted on a goal by Nate Monastra for the Generals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cuyahoga Falls 3, Perry 0

Elizabeth Kurpik, Emma Brustoski and Kaitlin Wilson scored for the Black Tigers (6-5-4) in a nonleague win at home. Ava Bowser earned the shutout in goal with two stops.

Jackson 2, Medina 2

Jackson's Izzy Arnold and Medina's Haley Anspach each scored twice in a nonleague match that ended in each team's second tie of the season. The host Bees (11-1-2), ranked sixth in Division I, had a 12-5 edge in shots on goal over the Polar Bears (10-2-2).