With the haves out of the picture, the Mount Union football machine began working on the have-nots.

To the surprise of no one, the second-ranked Purple Raiders kept Otterbein winless and remained undefeated on Saturday with a 58-0 victory in Mount Union Stadium.

Having defeated chief threats Baldwin Wallace and John Carroll in back-to-back weeks, the Purple Raiders began their march through the rest of the Ohio Athletic Conference in devastating fashion.

They scored on seven of eight first-half possessions and led 49-0 at the break.

Senior wide receiver Justin Hill caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The two scoring passes raised his career total to 48 and moved him into third place on the school's career list in front of former great Pierre Garcon.

Senior quarterback D’Angelo Fulford completed 13-of-15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. The four scoring passes raised his career total to 108, one behind Gary Smeck and fourth on the all-tine list.

Junior running back Josh Petruccelli gained 112 yards on 14 attempts and scored twice.

Coach Vince Kehres substituted freely at the half, giving most starters the rest of the day off.

Freshman Braxton Plunk was one of the first non-starters to enter and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Harvey Jr. early in the second quarter. It was the first TD pass for the highly regarded quarterback from Plant City, Florida.

Plunk, 6-0 and 180 pounds, went on to complete 11-of-14 passes for 92 yards and the sole TD.

The Fulford-to-Hill combination opened the scoring with an 82-yard connection on the 11th play of the game. It was the longest reception and completion of each player's illustrious career.