VOLLEYBALL

Zips win ninth in a row



The University of Akron swept host Miami in straight sets in an Mid-American Conference match to extend its winning streak to nine.

The victory was the first for the Zips (11-4, 4-0) over the RedHawks since 2012.

Junior Shelby Fulmer led UA with 11 kills and setter Emily Weigand had 27 assists.

Libero Taylor Sharrits was the defensive anchor with 11 digs, and Ashley Richardson blocked seven shots.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Akron earns split at Viking Invitational



The Zips fell to Xavier 5-1 in singles action before sweeping Connecticut 3-0 in doubles play to earn a split on day one of the Viking Invitational hosted by Cleveland State.

Rita Pedroso was the only Akron player to prevail in each match, winning in singles against Xavier and pairing up with Miruna Vasilescu to win 6-0 in doubles against the Huskies.