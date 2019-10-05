Quarterback Hayden Vinas adds his legs to a Perry running attack that gets the Panthers where they need to go

NORTH CANTON The hot dog lines on Hoover's homecoming night were 50 deep. The line of contenders is getting shorter.

Visiting Perry brought a belly full of attitude toward a 35-28 win that returned the Panthers in their familiar position of Federal League contender.

Head coach Keith Wakefield's team took a step away from a disappointing effort against Jackson the previous Friday during a last-second win at Louisville last week.

"This was another one," Wakefield said. "We blocked a little better than we did at Louisville."

The richest part of the high school football season arrived with temperatures heading inside 50 and an early sunset. Two substantial teams needing to avoid a second league loss fought for the season's biggest win from quite different directions.

Perry (5-1, 1-1 Federal League) stayed on the ground for 45 of 46 snaps and led 412-32 in rushing yards. Joshua Lemon churned out 222 yards on 20 carries.

Hoover (3-3, 1-2) got four touchdown passes and 333 air yards from quarterback Connor Ashby.

The Panthers used two tight ends to start the second half and had junior quarterback Hayden Vinas run a bunch.

"We had to change up a little," Wakefield said. "They were stopping some of our base stuff."

Vinas ran nine times for 110 yards.

"I do whatever coach tells me," the junior QB said. "I got the ball, and I carried it as well as I could."

Perry had won five straight in the long-running series before Hoover rolled to a 35-21 win last year.

"Last year at this time we were in a similar position, except we won the game," Hoover head coach Brian Baum said. "This was a very similar game."

The Vikings' first sequence was pass, run, pass, run, pass. Six-foot-5 junior Brock Henne (eight catches, 187 yards, three TDs) broke open deep down the right sideline on the fifth play of the game. He was all alone after a cornerback fell while trying to catch up. Ashby delivered a 44-yard TD strike.

Perry's first sequence was run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run. Dion Cundiff and Lemon arrived with a combined 1,223 rushing yards. Each broke off meaty chunks in a touchdown drive capped by the first of Cundiff's three TDs.

The Vikings changed up the rhythm, running on four straight plays including a fourth-and-1 from their own 41. Adam Griguolo bounced outside for the conversion on the biggest play to that point.

"We couldn't let them keep running the clock," Baum said. "Sometimes you've just got to take a chance."

On first-and-20 from the Perry 30 after a holding penalty, Ashby bobbled a shotgun snap, gathered himself, rolled left, and saw Henne in the left corner of the end zone. Henne leaped and came down with his second TD. Hoover led 13-7.

There are no obvious passing situations for a team that gains 400-plus on the ground. On second-and-14 with three minutes left in the half and again on third-and-14, the Panthers ran. On the latter play, Lemon bounced outside with a handoff and weaved through a large lane for a 53-yard TD.

A conversion kick made it 14-13, Perry, with less than two minutes left in the half.

Ashby passed Hoover into scoring position and found senior Grant Fuciu for a 26-yard TD. Ashby ran for the conversion that gave Hoover a 21-14 halftime lead.

"We knew they were getting the ball and they would make a couple adjustments," Baum said. "They came out with intensity and we did match it in the third quarter. In the Federal League, you can't afford a lull."

Perry opened the second half featuring Vinas' runs. His only pass of the night, a 30-yard completion to Kameron Gill, set up another Cundiff TD. A missed kick allowed Hoover to retain a 21-20 lead.

Perry's defense forced a three-and-out. Lemon broke what appeared to be a big-hit tackle for a nice run. Vinas charged up the middle and broke free for a 43-yard touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion that put Perry on top 28-21 with 4:11 left in the third.

Sophomore Dominic Vinas caught up to a scrambling Ashby for a long sack that made it third-and-goal from the 27.

"He's a little out there," Hayden Vinas said of his younger brother. "He can get us fired up."

The Vikings ran out of downs. Hayden Vinas instantly delivered a 35-yard run into Hoover territory.

The 240-pound Cundiff bulled up the middle for 15 and soon scored from the 6. It was 35-21 with 7:10 left.

Perry's pass rush pinned its ears back, but Ashby kept moving. His bomb over the middle set up a 15-yard TD pass to Henne. It was 35-28 with 5:27 left.

Perry essentially ran out the clock from there to seal the win.

