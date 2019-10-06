How They Match Up
Browns
12th-ranked offense (380.3)
• 15th scoring (22.3)
• 14th rushing (115.0)
• Eighth passing (286.6)
13th-ranked defense (335.0)
• 15th scoring (22.8)
• 21st rushing (119.8)
• 17th passing (242.6)
Turnover ratio
• Tied for 13th (plus-1)
49ers
Fourth-ranked offense (421.0)
• Third scoring (32.0)
• Second rushing (175.0)
• 20th passing (251.7)
Third-ranked defense (283.3)
• Eighth scoring (18.0)
• Fifth rushing (75.0)
• 21st passing (246.4)
Turnover ratio
• Tied for 18th (minus-1)