Injury report

Browns

Out: offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee)

Questionable: safeties Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring)

49ers

Out: offensive tackle Joe Staley (fibula), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)

Questionable: running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps)