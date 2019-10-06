Browns vs. 49ers: Predictions

Nate Ulrich (2-2)

Browns 27, 49ers 23

The Browns, 2-0 on the road this season, seem to be at their best in hostile environments.

Steve Doerschuk (3-1)

Browns 24, 49ers 17

Jimmy Garoppolo would have been a good option for the Browns, but they're better off with Baker Mayfield.

Marla Ridenour (3-1)

Browns 23, 49ers 20

Excellent 49ers defense causes Mayfield problems; Browns defense is the difference.

George Thomas (3-1)

Browns 31, 49ers 24

Browns start to stack games and Odell leads the charge.