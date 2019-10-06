The joy of victory returned to everyone associated with the North football team on Friday night when the Vikings earned a 19-18 win over Firestone at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.

North players, coaches and fans celebrated a win to end a 47-game losing streak that dated back to when Barack Obama was the President of the United States.

The evening of October 4, 2019, turned into one to remember for North fourth-year coach Sonil Haslam.

“All the kids put their hearts out there and really played well,” Haslam said.

North (1-5, 1-2) also ended a 26-game losing streak against City Series opponents and Firestone’s 10-game win streak in the series.

North’s last win before Friday was a 26-22 victory over Kenmore on Oct. 18, 2014. The Vikings then lost to Buchtel and Firestone to finish that season at 2-8, and followed that up with four 0-10 seasons from 2015-2018.

Firestone (0-6, 0-2) opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run by Deron Postway.

Sophomore Mikyle King rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and senior Nsenga Hakizimana kicked the extra point in the second quarter to give North a 7-6 lead.

The Vikings' lead reached 13-6 in the third quarter when senior Helton Culver blocked a punt and junior Andrious Clay scooped up the ball and returned it 3 yards for a touchdown.

Postway rushed for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut Firestone’s deficit to 13-12. North senior Terrance Flint returned the ensuing kickoff into Firestone territory to set up a 20-yard touchdown run by sophomore Deshaun Thomas that gave North a 19-12 advantage.

Postway added another 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were unable to convert a two-point conversion run. The Falcons also missed two extra point kicks, and an attempted field goal to win the game with less than 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter never got off the ground after an errant snap.

“Then we got into victory formation for the first time in my career as North coach,” Haslam said. “... Culver lined up and took a knee, and that was it.”

Haslam praised Culver and senior Moses Epps for returning to the field after dealing with injuries and making a “huge impact.”

“[Senior] Stacey Anderson also played huge,” Haslam said. “He had a deflection of a pass that turned into an interception by [sophomore] Kayne Lamb. The kids made big plays and also forced two fumbles that we recovered.”

Haslam said senior Anthony Rivera, senior Danetrius Bennett Jr., junior Jeremiah Campbell, senior Dimitrius Williams and senior Tayevon Alexander “established the line scrimmage” as North’s offensive linemen.

Haslam said Epps, Flint, Culver, Clay, junior James Ware, sophomore Chris Simmons, senior DeMoni Covington were the Vikings' defensive standouts.

Bulldogs by one

Host Canton McKinley topped Lake 20-19 on Friday with Elijah Wesley throwing touchdown passes to Terrell Dillworth and Xavier Black, and Jalen Ross contributing a rushing touchdown.

Chamber Stokes-Williams preserved the lead for McKinley (5-1, 3-0 Federal League) when he tackled a Lake runner on a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. McKinley’s Joseph Saipaia and Manny Powell were also consistently disruptive defensively.

Jake Eckels ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Carson Miller for Lake (4-2, 0-2). Dreden Owens ran for 122 yards and a TD on 25 carries.

