FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK SEVEN
Thursday's Game
East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)
Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)
Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)
Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)
Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)
Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)
CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)
Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)
Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0)
Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)
Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)
Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)
Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)
Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)
North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet
North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)
Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)
Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)
Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)
Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)
Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)
Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)
Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)
Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)
Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)
Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)
Woodridge (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)
Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)
---
Saturday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon
SOCCER
BOYS
Schedule
Monday's Game
Kenmore-Garfield at Coventry, 7 p.m.
---
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Brecksville at Wadsworth
Cloverleaf at Woodridge
Coventry at Ravenna
Hudson at Twinsburg
Kent Roosevelt at Barberton
Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
North Canton Hoover at GlenOak
Norton at Springfield
Perry at Jackson
Rittman at Smithville
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Louisville
Walsh Jesuit at WRA, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Schedule
Monday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Avon Lake at Brecksville
Buckeye at North Canton Hoover
Chippewa at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m.
Hathaway Brown at Archbishop Hoban
Marlington at Lake
North at Ellet
North Royalton at Solon
Northwest at Barberton
Perry at Highland
---
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Field at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.
Firestone at Ellet, 5:30 p.m.
Ravenna at Coventry
Springfield at Norton
Woodridge at Cloverleaf
Wooster at New Philadelphia