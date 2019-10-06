Sunday

Oct 6, 2019 at 8:02 PM


FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK SEVEN

Thursday's Game

East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.

 ---

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)

Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)

Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)

Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)

Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)

Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)

CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)

Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)

Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0)

Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)

Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)

Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)

Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)

Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)

North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet

North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)

Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)

Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)

Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)

Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)

Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)

Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)

Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)

Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)

Wadsworth  (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)

Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)

Woodridge  (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)

Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)

 ---

Saturday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon

 

SOCCER

BOYS

Schedule

Monday's Game

Kenmore-Garfield at Coventry, 7 p.m.

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Brecksville at Wadsworth

Cloverleaf at Woodridge

Coventry at Ravenna

Hudson at Twinsburg

Kent Roosevelt at Barberton

Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at GlenOak

Norton at Springfield

Perry at Jackson

Rittman at Smithville

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Louisville

Walsh Jesuit at WRA, 5 p.m.

 

GIRLS

Schedule

Monday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Avon Lake at Brecksville

Buckeye at North Canton Hoover

Chippewa at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m.

Hathaway Brown at Archbishop Hoban

Marlington at Lake

North at Ellet

North Royalton at Solon

Northwest at Barberton

Perry at Highland

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Field at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Firestone at Ellet, 5:30 p.m.

Ravenna at Coventry

Springfield at Norton

Woodridge at Cloverleaf

Wooster at New Philadelphia