TENNIS

Akron splits Sunday

The University of Akron women’s tennis closed out play at the Viking Invitational at Cleveland State with a win and loss on Sunday. In morning doubles action, the Zips fell 3-0 to Xavier. In afternoon singles action, Akron beat Cleveland State 5-1.

Senior Rita Pedroso won 6-1, 6-2 for the Zips at No. 4 singles, and Zips juniors Miruna Vasilescu and Anna Uljanov won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Flashes extend streak

Kent State's swing through Indiana resulted in a 5-1 win over Indiana University to extended the Golden Flashes' winning streak to three.

Five players scored for Kent State (7-5), which had a 14-6 edge in shots on goal over the Hoosiers (4-7).

Clara Seto Rodriguez, Berta Jover Llorns and Maria Cambra Soler each scored in the first half to put Kent State up 3-0. Luisa Knapp and Hailie Balachick added goals in the second half for the Flashes, who allowed only two shots on goal with senior goalie Mary Crumlish recording one save.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Kent shuts out Toledo at home

Vital Kats' third career multi-goal game helped Kent State to a 3-0 Mid-American Conference win over visiting Toledo. Kats' first goal, on an assist by Cameron Shedenhelm, put Kent State (4-5-2, 2-1-1) up 1-0 in the first half.

Kats scored in the 53rd minute of the second half with another assist by Shedenhelm, who scored a goal herself in the 88th minute to cap KSU's scoring. Shedenhelm set a career-high with four points in the game to increase her team-leading total to 11 points.

Zips win MAC match

The University of Akron outshot visiting Miami 18-6 in a 2-0 MAC win at home.

Sophomores Sydney Worthy and Kayleigh Penton scored for the Zips, and Libby Harper earned her third shutout of the season in goal for the Zips (5-7, 2-2). Miami fell to 3-8 and 2-2.