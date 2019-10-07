CLEVELAND — New Cavaliers coach John Beilein said many times during his 41 years as a college coach the most improvement came after the first exhibition game or scrimmage against another team.

“The jump in your team’s understanding of how we’re going to play the game is huge after that first game,” Beilein said before the tipoff.

Beilein was looking for teachable moments, and he came out of Monday night’s 120-89 victory over San Lorenzo de Almagro in the preseason opener at newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with several in the first half, when the visitors shot 51 percent.

He was so eager to show the Cavs their errors that he said he planned to cut up the film himself.

“I can’t wait until the film session tomorrow. It will be an hour long, it’ll be great,” Beilein said. “We are going to learn a lot. I am going to be cutting the film personally, at least on the offensive end, so that we could make big improvements.”

It’s not that Beilein isn’t aware of the resources and video personnel available at the NBA level.

“The last couple of years, I relented a little bit and let people cut the video. But I basically cut my own film for like 40 years,” said Beilein, who spent the previous 12 years at Michigan. “What I’m trying to do is teach [assistants] Dan [Geriot] and J.B. [Bickerstaff] what I’m looking for. I don’t want to be talking as much, I want it to be from them.

"But there’s little nuances in our offense and the defense that are important to it ... I’m trying to get less of my voice in there, but I’ve got to edit it to make that happen.”

The Cavs made just 7-of-23 field goals in the first quarter, including 2-of-11 3s and trailed the team from Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24-21. But the Cavs connected on 17-of-23 in the second quarter, including 5-of-7 beyond the arc, to take a 64-53 lead.

Asked what he expects in Tuesday’s film session, Larry Nance Jr. said: “I think it will be a tale of two halves. First half there will be a lot of improvement needed from our first- and second-team guys. That second half I thought we really buckled down defensively, especially the fourth quarter.

"Our rookies and training camp guys did a heckuva job. I think they gave up 15 points in the fourth quarter — that’s big time.”

Jordan Clarkson continued to be a spark plug off the bench, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes, and Nance added 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. But the spotlight was on rookie guards Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., and they did not disappoint.

Porter scored 16 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field in 14 minutes, and had two rebounds and one assist.

“KP, he’s a gamer. The dude just knows how to get a bucket, he’s super exciting to watch, super exciting to play alongside,” Nance said.

But the 30th overall pick, whom the Cavs acquired in trade, picked up three quick fouls in his first seven minutes and Beilein pulled him aside.

“He was asking me, ‘What do you think it was, Coach?’ ” Beilein said of Porter. “Just his use of his hands. I know that the officials, they may be not making that same call on a veteran, but they are going to teach you.

“To think that he’s 19¼ right now, that he’s got a tremendous upside, he’s explosive. He’s trying to figure out where, he’s been so dominant with the ball, but when to keep the ball moving. Sometimes just moving the ball is going to get you even more open the next time. Defensively, he was playing against a guy, I think Darquavis Tucker was a senior when I went to Michigan 12 years ago. He taught him some crafty lessons and got him in foul trouble.”

Garland, the fifth overall pick, looked smooth in his debut. He made his first two shots, a 31-foot step-back 3 from the key and a running layup off a Kevin Love assist. Held out of the lineup because he’d missed practice time with a sore right foot, Garland finished with nine points, one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. He made all four of his field goal attempts and one free throw try.

“DG is the definition of a pure point guard. He sees the game so effortlessly and just kind of controls the pace,” Nance said.

“I think he’s probably been a point guard his whole life, running the show. He hasn’t had enough practice time to understand everything, but he does really know how to play,” Beilein said of Garland. “He gave us a really good flow, where it really made it much easier for everybody else.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.