CLEVELAND — Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson could get a little bored with new Cavaliers coach John Beilein's back-to-basics approach to training camp.

But Beilein said before Monday night’s preseason opener against San Lorenzo de Almagro at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that the simplistic, old-school tone has been embraced by all. That includes Love, a five-time All-Star forward starting his 12th season in the league, and Thompson, beginning his ninth.

“I think the veterans understand that there is slippage in the fundamentals, especially over a summer,” Beilein said. “I mean, there’s just incredible slippage and you have to remind them of that. It’s not their fault. When they’re just playing and they’re just doing something, you’re not in a stance all the time. You’re not sprinting the court. You’re not talking.

"They sort of understand, they sort of remember ... For the good veterans it’s like riding a bike, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I should have boxed out there.’ But you have to train them and keep it going.”

Beilein said through five practices, the coaches are treating the players like rookies.

“The veterans should be able to clean it up very quickly if the rookies do not clean it up,” Beilein said. “It may take time for them. They know the basics. They know ‘I got to box out.’ They know how to contest a shot. They weren’t like charting shot contests over the summer. We are charting that right now, and now they’ll be held accountable for it.”

Guard Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick, understands the approach.

“The fundamentals are really important in this game. Just going back to the basics is really fun,” Garland said after shootaround at the FieldHouse. “Sometimes it’s silly, but that’s what you have to go through.”

As for the reaction of the veterans, which also includes Matthew Dellavedova, Brandon Knight and John Henson, Garland said: “They’re good. We’re all trying to win. Whatever we have to do to win, we’re going to do it.”

No rest

A year ago, Love suffered a foot injury in the preseason opener that required surgery and limited him to 22 games, accelerating the Cavs’ rebuilding plan.

Such a season-altering moment might cause some teams to rethink how they use key players. But Beilein doesn’t have that luxury, especially since he’s teaching a new offense.

“We’ll try to build them through the process to give them more and more minutes ... there’s going to be time we’re also evaluating the other guys, too,” Beilein said. “But we do have to continue to build it. I don’t think you can start it at two [minutes] and build it to four, six, eight. We’ve got to start at 18-20 or 15 and then 20, 25, 30 as we go through this.”

The Cavs open the regular season Oct. 23 at Orlando.

Garland plan

Garland has been limited with a sore right foot, not allowed to scrimmage until Saturday. Beilein did not start him, going with Knight, Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Love and Thompson.

“The plan is to get him loose somewhere in the first half, we’ll get him in, get him on a bike a little bit and get him going a little bit and then get him in there,” Beilein said of Garland.

Center/forward Henson sat out with a right groin strain.

A little different

Beilein noted that he was conducting his first pregame press conference after spending 41 years as a college coach.

That wasn’t the only thing unusual about the game. Beilein said the Cavs invited the staff of the Argentinian team to attend their practices. It was also the game debut of the transformed FieldHouse; the $185 million project was still getting finishing touches at lunchtime.

Valuable data

Those fighting for the final roster spots, two-way contacts and G-League deals were building their cases long before the preseason games began.

“It’s going to be a big data deal as we watch them, our long observation,” Beilein said. “They came into camp right after Labor Day to just start working out on their own. Before we could make comments, we watched them play open gym. Now we’re getting a pretty good idea. It’s not going to be, ‘How did they play in those five games?’ We’ve got enough data.

“Every scrimmage we had we charted. We know everybody’s assist/turnover ratios, their shooting percentages, all those type things. They are going to get opportunities in these games as well. We’ll know a lot more after the Boston game a week from Tuesday.”

