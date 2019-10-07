HINCKLEY — The Archbishop Hoban boys golf team has dealt with adversity all season. It's part of the reason why Monday's finish at the Pine Hills Division I district tournament felt so great.

Led by sophomore Solomon Petrie round of 72, Hoban finished second with a team score of 300 to advance to the state tournament. Petrie scored well despite playing with an injury.

"He has a fracture in his back," Hoban coach Quinn Parker said. "We just figured it out three weeks ago. It's limited what he has been able to do. He has only been able to work on his short game and putting. He came back and started to play as soon as the doctors cleared him."

Petrie's injury isn't the only issue with which Parker has been dealing.

"We faced a lot of adversity as a group," Parker said. "We've had a lot of personal issues. Solomon's mom has been in the hospital for a month now. One of our senior players had his dad pass away right before the season. It's a group of kids that have had to grow up fast. The team and the sport has really been a refuge for them."

Freshman Nolan Haynes had a 74, and senior Aaron Apticar and freshman Jake Ryan each contributed a 77 for the Knights.

"We have a young group," Parker said. "We have two freshmen and a sophomore scoring for us. To come out of here with a second-place finish is good for us."

St. Ignatius won the team title with a score of 290.

Going for three

Green senior Maxwell Moldovan will continue his quest for a third consecutive individual state title next week. Moldovan finished second with a 69 on Monday behind Andrew Kaye of St. Ignatius, who took medalist honors with a 67.

"I could have done better," Moldovan said. "I hit 17 greens but only came away with two birdies. That probably hurt the team's chances more than anything. I'm disappointed they won't be with me but I'm looking forward to chasing my goal of a third straight individual state title.

"I knew I didn't have to win to advance. Getting out of the district was my main objective. I wish the team was coming with me. I do want to say that a 67 on this course [by Kaye] is really good. He had a great round."

Moldovan will be heading back to a place he knows well for the state tournament: The Ohio State Scarlet Course.

"It's going to be my home track next year so I better know it," Moldovan said with a laugh. "I played a three-day tournament down there this summer. I know it pretty well and I like it a lot."