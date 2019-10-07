GOLF

BOYS

NORTHEAST DIVISION I DISTRICT



(At Pine Hills Golf Club, Hinckley)

Note: The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.

Team Results: 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius 290; 2. Archbishop Hoban 300; 3. Walsh Jesuit 306; 4. Brunswick 308; 5. Stow 309; 5. Jackson 309; 5. GlenOak 309; 8. Green 311; 8. Lake 311; 10. Hunting Valley University School 312

Individual Results (Top 10) (*Indicates qualifying individuals): 1. Kaye (St. Ignatius) 67; 12. Moldovan* (Green) 69; 3. Anderson* (Lake) 70; 4. Jatich* (GlenOak) 71; 5. (tie) Petrie (Hoban) 72, Lee* (Strongsville) 72, Wyss (Jackson) 72; 8. (tie) Shienkaruk (Medina) 73, Geiner (Brunbswick) 73, Morgan (Barberton) 73, Williamson (St. Ignatius) 73, Kimmel (Shaker Heights) 72, Cors (Walsh) 73, Page (Stow) 73.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK SEVEN

Thursday's Game

East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)

Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)

Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)

Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)

Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)

Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)

CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)

Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)

Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0)

Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)

Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)

Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)

Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)

Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)

North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet

North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)

Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)

Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)

Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)

Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)

Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)

Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)

Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)

Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)

Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)

Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)

Woodridge (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)

Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)

Saturday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)

Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon

VOLLEYBALL

Scoring Summaries

AMHERST STEELE 25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 19-15-20



Kills: Lanha (STVM) 11. Digs: Tavolier (STVM) 25. Blocks: Watson (STVM) 1. Assists: Folatko (STVM) 24. Service Points: Manna (STVM) 7. JV Score: Laruel, 25-20, 25-19.

REVERE 25-25-25, SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL 9-18-14

Kills: Ramsey (R) 13. Assists: Drenth (R) 25. Aces: Drenth (R) 4. Blocks: Drenth (R) 3. Digs: Furukawa (R) 12. JV Score: Revere, 25-9, 25-14.

SPRINGFIELD 16-21-27-26-15, ELLET 25-25-25-24-9



Kills: Kern (S) 12; Judeh (E) 7, Urdiales (E) 7. Digs: Bay (S) 7; Judeh (E) 7. Blocks: Tia (S) 1; Phillips (E) 3. Assists: Gardinier (S) 17; Hill (E) 8. Service Points: Gardinier (S) 14; Judeh (E), 19 Urdiales (E) 18. JV Score: Springfield, 3-0.

Records: Springfield 4-15; Ellet 5-14.

TALLMADGE 25-25-25, HIGHLAND 19-22-21

TENNIS

OTCA Tournament Semifinal

SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL 5, REVERE 0



Singles: Buchinsky (L) d. Dobos 6-0, 6-2; Brotherton (L) d. Kavenagh 6-2, 6-0; Bowman (L) d. Lazbin 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Sims-Dray (L) d. Fan-Kinder 6-1, 6-0; Goel-Khetig (L) d. Gowda-Shenigo 6-3, 6-2.

Records: Revere 11-9.

SOCCER

BOYS

Scoring Summary

SPRINGFIELD 1, ELLET 1



Halftime: Ellet, 1-0. Goals: Tucker (E), Der (S). Shots on goal: Ell., 9-8. Corner kicks: Spr., 6-5. Saves: Davis (S) 8; Sauansing (E) 7.

Records: Springfield 1-10-2; Ellet 6-6-1.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Brecksville at Wadsworth

Cloverleaf at Woodridge

Coventry at Ravenna

Hudson at Twinsburg

Kent Roosevelt at Barberton

Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at GlenOak

Norton at Springfield

Perry at Jackson

Rittman at Smithville

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Louisville

Walsh Jesuit at WRA, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

STOW 3, WADSWORTH 1

Halftime: Stow, 2-0. Goals: Freeman (S) 2, McDowell (S), Freno (W). Assists: Rorabaugh (S), Freeman (S), Lenc (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 11-6. Corner kicks: Stow, 6-3. Saves: Galioto (S) 5; Rhoades (W) 9. JV Score: Wadsworth, 4-0.

Records: Stow 10-5, 5-1; Wadsworth 1-12-1, 0-5-1.

CLOVERLEAF 3, FIRELANDS 0



Halftime: Cloverrleaf, 1-0. Goals: Thur (C), Cavey (C), VanMeter (C). Assists: Cavey (C) 2.

HIGHLAND 4, PERRY 0

Halftime: Highland, 2-0. Goals: Vitko (H) 2, Delfino (H), Oberhaus (H). Assists: Delfino (H) 2, Oberhaus (H). Shots on goal: Hig., 17-3. Corner kicks: Hig., 5-2. Saves: Steiner (P) 9, Disman (P) 4; Scavuzzo (H) 3. JV Score: Highland, 3-0.

Records: Perry 4-9-2; Highland 5-7-2.

AVON 5, AURORA 2

Goals: Rosso (Avon) 2, Trem (Aur.), Krondorfer (Aur.), Snekek (Avon), Koly (Avon), Brermauer (Avon). Assists: Devins (Aur.). Shots: Avon, 14-12. Saves: Demagal (Aur.) 7; N/A (Avon) 5.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2, TALLMADGE 1



Halftime: STVM, 1-0. Goals: Luebbering (STVM), Tersigni (STVM), Heestand (T). Assists: Jones (STVM), Hussing (T). Shots on goal: 10-10. Corner kicks: Tal., 3-2. Saves: Montgomery (T) 5.

Records: Tallmadge 6-8; STVM 7-7-2.

BARBERTON 4, NORTHWEST 1

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Dansa (B) 2, Wintrow (B), Walker (B), Villers (NW). Assists: Wintrow (B), Dansa (B). Shots on goal: Bar., 19-3. Corner kicks: Bar., 4-0. Saves: Owsiany (NW) 8; Ramsey (B) 3. JV Score: Barberton, 1-0.

Records: Barberton 8-4-3.

CHIPPEWA 3, WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY 2



Goals: Barnett (C), Henegar (C), Stoerad (C), Rhea (WRA), Hovan (WRA). Shots on goal: Chi., 15-2. Shots: Chi., 19-2. Corner kicks: Chi., 3-1. Saves: Cancarevic (C) 0; Bluso (WRA) 11.

Records: Chippewa 12-2-1; WRA 8-5-2.

LAKE 2, MARLINGTON 0



Halftime: Lake, 2-0. Goals: Miller (L), M. White (L). Assists: S. White (L). Shots: Mar., 13-7. Saves: Slider (L) 13.



Records: Lake 8-6-2; Marlington 8-7.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Field at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Firestone at Ellet, 5:30 p.m.

Ravenna at Coventry

Springfield at Norton

Woodridge at Cloverleaf

Wooster at New Philadelphia