GOLF
BOYS
NORTHEAST DIVISION I DISTRICT
(At Pine Hills Golf Club, Hinckley)
Note: The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.
Team Results: 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius 290; 2. Archbishop Hoban 300; 3. Walsh Jesuit 306; 4. Brunswick 308; 5. Stow 309; 5. Jackson 309; 5. GlenOak 309; 8. Green 311; 8. Lake 311; 10. Hunting Valley University School 312
Individual Results (Top 10) (*Indicates qualifying individuals): 1. Kaye (St. Ignatius) 67; 12. Moldovan* (Green) 69; 3. Anderson* (Lake) 70; 4. Jatich* (GlenOak) 71; 5. (tie) Petrie (Hoban) 72, Lee* (Strongsville) 72, Wyss (Jackson) 72; 8. (tie) Shienkaruk (Medina) 73, Geiner (Brunbswick) 73, Morgan (Barberton) 73, Williamson (St. Ignatius) 73, Kimmel (Shaker Heights) 72, Cors (Walsh) 73, Page (Stow) 73.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK SEVEN
Thursday's Game
East (3-3, 1-0) vs. Firestone (0-6, 0-2) at Ellet, 7 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora (6-0, 2-0) at Barberton (5-1, 3-0)
Brecksville (4-2, 3-0) at Twinsburg (2-4, 1-2)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Mentor (6-0, 3-0)
Canfield (4-2) at Highland (1-5)
Canton McKinley (5-1, 3-0) at Jackson (5-1, 3-0)
Chippewa (1-5, 1-2) at Hillsdale (5-1, 2-1)
Copley (1-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-3, 1-2)
CVCA (5-1, 3-0) at Orrville (6-0, 3-0)
Ellet (4-2) at New Philadelphia (6-0)
Gateway (Pa.) (6-1) at Massillon (6-0)
Green (2-4, 1-1) at Perry (5-1, 1-1)
Hudson (3-3, 2-1) at North Royalton (4-2, 2-1)
Kent Roosevelt (3-3, 2-1) at Tallmadge (1-5, 0-2)
Manchester (3-3, 1-2) at Fairless (3-3, 1-2)
Mount Vernon (4-2, 1-1) at Wooster (3-3, 3-0)
North (1-5) vs. Western Reserve Academy (3-3), at Ellet
North Canton Hoover (3-3, 1-2) at Lake (4-2, 0-2)
Northwest (4-2, 1-2) at Triway (4-2, 2-1)
Ravenna (5-1, 2-1) at Norton (2-4, 1-2)
Rootstown (5-1, 0-1) at Garrettsville (6-0, 1-0)
Salem (5-1, 2-1) at Alliance (3-3, 2-0)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-2) at GlenOak (1-5)
Springfield (1-5, 1-2) at Cloverleaf (2-4, 1-2)
Stow (4-2, 1-2) at Nordonia (2-4, 1-2)
Streetsboro (6-0, 3-0) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)
Strongsville (4-2, 1-2) at Medina (4-2, 1-2)
Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-4, 0-3)
Walsh Jesuit (0-6, 0-1) at Parma Padua (3-3, 1-0)
Woodridge (3-3, 2-1) at Field (2-4, 1-2)
Youngstown Valley Christian (2-4, 0-1) at Mogadore (5-1, 1-0)
---
Saturday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban (5-1, 1-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (3-3, 1-0)
Brunswick (5-1, 2-1) at Euclid (6-0, 3-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (3-3, 0-2) at Buchtel (3-3, 2-0), noon
VOLLEYBALL
Scoring Summaries
AMHERST STEELE 25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 19-15-20
Kills: Lanha (STVM) 11. Digs: Tavolier (STVM) 25. Blocks: Watson (STVM) 1. Assists: Folatko (STVM) 24. Service Points: Manna (STVM) 7. JV Score: Laruel, 25-20, 25-19.
REVERE 25-25-25, SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL 9-18-14
Kills: Ramsey (R) 13. Assists: Drenth (R) 25. Aces: Drenth (R) 4. Blocks: Drenth (R) 3. Digs: Furukawa (R) 12. JV Score: Revere, 25-9, 25-14.
SPRINGFIELD 16-21-27-26-15, ELLET 25-25-25-24-9
Kills: Kern (S) 12; Judeh (E) 7, Urdiales (E) 7. Digs: Bay (S) 7; Judeh (E) 7. Blocks: Tia (S) 1; Phillips (E) 3. Assists: Gardinier (S) 17; Hill (E) 8. Service Points: Gardinier (S) 14; Judeh (E), 19 Urdiales (E) 18. JV Score: Springfield, 3-0.
Records: Springfield 4-15; Ellet 5-14.
TALLMADGE 25-25-25, HIGHLAND 19-22-21
TENNIS
OTCA Tournament Semifinal
SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL 5, REVERE 0
Singles: Buchinsky (L) d. Dobos 6-0, 6-2; Brotherton (L) d. Kavenagh 6-2, 6-0; Bowman (L) d. Lazbin 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Sims-Dray (L) d. Fan-Kinder 6-1, 6-0; Goel-Khetig (L) d. Gowda-Shenigo 6-3, 6-2.
Records: Revere 11-9.
SOCCER
BOYS
Scoring Summary
SPRINGFIELD 1, ELLET 1
Halftime: Ellet, 1-0. Goals: Tucker (E), Der (S). Shots on goal: Ell., 9-8. Corner kicks: Spr., 6-5. Saves: Davis (S) 8; Sauansing (E) 7.
Records: Springfield 1-10-2; Ellet 6-6-1.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Brecksville at Wadsworth
Cloverleaf at Woodridge
Coventry at Ravenna
Hudson at Twinsburg
Kent Roosevelt at Barberton
Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
North Canton Hoover at GlenOak
Norton at Springfield
Perry at Jackson
Rittman at Smithville
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Louisville
Walsh Jesuit at WRA, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Scoring Summaries
STOW 3, WADSWORTH 1
Halftime: Stow, 2-0. Goals: Freeman (S) 2, McDowell (S), Freno (W). Assists: Rorabaugh (S), Freeman (S), Lenc (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 11-6. Corner kicks: Stow, 6-3. Saves: Galioto (S) 5; Rhoades (W) 9. JV Score: Wadsworth, 4-0.
Records: Stow 10-5, 5-1; Wadsworth 1-12-1, 0-5-1.
CLOVERLEAF 3, FIRELANDS 0
Halftime: Cloverrleaf, 1-0. Goals: Thur (C), Cavey (C), VanMeter (C). Assists: Cavey (C) 2.
HIGHLAND 4, PERRY 0
Halftime: Highland, 2-0. Goals: Vitko (H) 2, Delfino (H), Oberhaus (H). Assists: Delfino (H) 2, Oberhaus (H). Shots on goal: Hig., 17-3. Corner kicks: Hig., 5-2. Saves: Steiner (P) 9, Disman (P) 4; Scavuzzo (H) 3. JV Score: Highland, 3-0.
Records: Perry 4-9-2; Highland 5-7-2.
AVON 5, AURORA 2
Goals: Rosso (Avon) 2, Trem (Aur.), Krondorfer (Aur.), Snekek (Avon), Koly (Avon), Brermauer (Avon). Assists: Devins (Aur.). Shots: Avon, 14-12. Saves: Demagal (Aur.) 7; N/A (Avon) 5.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2, TALLMADGE 1
Halftime: STVM, 1-0. Goals: Luebbering (STVM), Tersigni (STVM), Heestand (T). Assists: Jones (STVM), Hussing (T). Shots on goal: 10-10. Corner kicks: Tal., 3-2. Saves: Montgomery (T) 5.
Records: Tallmadge 6-8; STVM 7-7-2.
BARBERTON 4, NORTHWEST 1
Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Dansa (B) 2, Wintrow (B), Walker (B), Villers (NW). Assists: Wintrow (B), Dansa (B). Shots on goal: Bar., 19-3. Corner kicks: Bar., 4-0. Saves: Owsiany (NW) 8; Ramsey (B) 3. JV Score: Barberton, 1-0.
Records: Barberton 8-4-3.
CHIPPEWA 3, WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY 2
Goals: Barnett (C), Henegar (C), Stoerad (C), Rhea (WRA), Hovan (WRA). Shots on goal: Chi., 15-2. Shots: Chi., 19-2. Corner kicks: Chi., 3-1. Saves: Cancarevic (C) 0; Bluso (WRA) 11.
Records: Chippewa 12-2-1; WRA 8-5-2.
LAKE 2, MARLINGTON 0
Halftime: Lake, 2-0. Goals: Miller (L), M. White (L). Assists: S. White (L). Shots: Mar., 13-7. Saves: Slider (L) 13.
Records: Lake 8-6-2; Marlington 8-7.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Field at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.
Firestone at Ellet, 5:30 p.m.
Ravenna at Coventry
Springfield at Norton
Woodridge at Cloverleaf
Wooster at New Philadelphia