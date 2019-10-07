GIRLS SOCCER

Stow 3, Wadsworth 1

Senior Jane Freeman scored two goals and recorded an assist in Stow's Suburban League National Conference win at Wadsworth on Monday night. Taylor Galioto had five saves in goal for the Bulldogs (10-5, 5-1).

CVCA 6, Manchester 3

Abigail Van Drunen had a hat trick to lead the Royals to a Principals Athletic Conference victory.

Highland 4, Perry 0

Maria Vitko, Bella Delfino and Elizabeth Oberhaus accounted for the scoring for the Hornets (5-7-2) in a nonleague home win. Vitko opened the scoring with 16:54 left in the first half with an assist by Delfino, who then got an assist by Oberhaus on a goal that made the halftime score 2-0.

In the second half, Oberhaus scored an unassisted goal before Vitko closed out the scoring with 17:08 to play with an assist by Delfino.

Buckeye 2, North Canton Hoover 0

Lauren Petrovich scored twice, one goal in each half, to lead the host Bucks to a nonleague win.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 2, Tallmadge 1

The Fighting Irish (7-7-2) got goals from Emma Luebbering and Carly Tersigni in a nonleague win. Farah Heestand (goal) and Kate Hussing (assist) combined for the only score for the Blue Devils (6-8-0).

Chippewa 3, Western Reserve Academy 2

Goals by Syndee Barnett, Abby Henegar and Olivia Storad were three of Chippewa's 15 shots on goal that scored on the Pioneers. Chippewa's (12-2-1) defense allowed just two WRA (8-5-2) shots on goal, and both crossed the goal line. Audrey Rhea and Megan Hovan scored for WRA.

VOLLEYBALL

Revere 25-25-25, Shaker Heights Laurel 9-18-14

Dakota Drenth keyed a nonleague victory for Revere with 25 assists, four aces and three blocks.