It's not like the Kent State-Akron football rivalry needed any extra spice, but the herbs were added to the stew in December when Tom Arth was named coach of the Zips.

Through his playing and coaching days at John Carroll, Arth had direct connections to several members of the first staff Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis assembled in 2018. Kent State defensive coordinator Tom Kaufman was a Blue Streaks teammate of Arth from 1999-2002, and was the defensive coordinator under Arth at Chattanooga in 2017. Defensive line coach Brian Cochran played at John Carroll before Arth and served as an assistant at his alma mater under Arth from 2013-16.

And secondary coach Jonathan Cooley played for the Blue Streaks after Arth, then served as an assistant coach for Arth for two years. Kaufman is still running the Flashes defense, but both Cochran and Cooley left Kent State after one season to serve as assistants at Akron under Arth.

Although it's not uncommon for Flashes and Zips coaches to have some connections, the roots have never run this deep in the past.

“The rivalry games are special, the layers to it. That's probably just another layer to it,” Lewis said when asked about the ties between coaching staffs during a Monday news conference. “But when the game is played the coaches are standing on the outside of the lines. Players are the ones that are going to go play. It's about the kids, it always will be about the kids. We [coaches] need to put the kids in the best positions to succeed on Saturday.”

Lewis and Arth themselves have no direct attachment, but they'll start one at InfoCision Stadium at 3:30 Saturday when the Flashes (2-3, 1-0) will look to stay perfect in the Mid-American Conference and keep the Zips (0-5, 0-1) winless. A victory by the Flashes in the Wagon Wheel game would tie the all-time series between the schools at 24-24-1.

Like the Kent State program as a whole, Lewis has breathed life into the rivalry since assuming control of the program in December 2017. He refuses to utter the word 'Akron,' referring to the Zips as “the school down the road,” and even chided a young reporter for saying “Akron” on Monday.

“This is a different week. I told the guys [Sunday], if you think it's another week, I'm not one of those ball coaches. This is different,” Lewis said. “We do something each and every day we're on the field to put an emphasis on this game. There's a heightened sense of urgency and a greater sense of focus in our building this day and this week going forward, so we can get done what we need to on Saturday.”

Arth did call “Kent” by name during his weekly MAC conference call Monday morning, and was a little more subtle when discussing the rivalry game itself.

“You don't make any one game bigger than the next, but I think at the same time having a rivalry means a lot to your school, means a lot to the tradition of your program,” he said. “We're certainly excited for that challenge this week.”

The Flashes haven't defeated the Zips since 2014, and suffered a gut-wrenching loss in Lewis's first year last October. That game ended in the first overtime when Kent State answered an Akron touchdown, but never got a chance to kick the tying extra point because of a low snap.

“You can go back through the history of this game, and some crazy things have happened. Just look back to last year, an overtime game that comes down to one execution of a play,” Lewis said. “The records don't matter in rivalry games. Never have, never will. You'd better be locked in. We know we're going to get their best effort, and we're going to give our best effort. It's going to be a fun week.”