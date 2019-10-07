WOMEN'S GOLF

Akron second in the MAC

The host University of Akron is in second place, 3 strokes behind Eastern Michigan, in the Mid-American Conference Fall Preview. The Zips fired a 319 (31 over par) at Silver Lake Country Club in the first round.

UA's first-round scoring was led by sophomore Ivana Shah and freshman Jessica Hahn (GlenOak) who both carded 7-over-par 79s. They are tied for 10th overall.

Sophomore Jacinta Pikunas followed with an 8 over par for the Zips, tied for 16th overall. Freshman Jennifer David (Hudson) is tied for 22nd with an 81 (9 over).

MEN'S GOLF

Zips struggle in West Virginia

In the first round of the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, W. Va., the University of Akron men's team struggled to get near par on Monday. No player broke 80, as the Zips are 15th in the team standings, 21 strokes behind first-place Florida Atlantic. Mitchell McFarland leads UA with an 80 on the par-72 course.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Akron Clinic announced

University of Akron women’s lacrosse coach Christy Mitchell has announced an upcoming prospect clinic for future women’s lacrosse hopefuls. On Nov. 3, the staff will offer a Prospect Skills Clinic for girls in grades 9-12. The skills clinic will feature skill instructions, small-sided play, and 7-on-7 scrimmages. Participants will be split into age groups. Each session is $75 per participant and will be held at InfoCision Stadium–Summa Field from 1 to 4 p.m.